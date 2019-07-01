Silver Airlines/Seaborne Airlines, Crowley name new execs in P.R.

July 1, 2019 319

A trio of executives has been named to new posts at Silver Airways and Seaborne Airlines and Crowley logistics, to serve the Puerto Rico market, the companies announced.

Silver Airways and Seaborne Airlines have new VP

Silver Airways has promoted Captain Jesús Medina to vice president of the Caribbean for Silver Airways and Seaborne Airlines. Medina was previously the chief operating officer for Seaborne Airlines.

In his new position, in addition to continuing as COO and Part 119 Director of Operations for Seaborne Airlines, Medina is the key point of contact for Silver Airways’ and Seaborne Airlines’ operational, commercial and governmental activities within the Caribbean region, including overseeing maintenance, airport operations, flight operations, inflight and commercial area for both Silver Airways and Seaborne Airlines throughout the Caribbean.

“Medina’s vast industry and leadership experience will be instrumental as we continue integrating Silver Airways’ and Seaborne Airlines’ operations and expanding our fleet of ATR-42-600s and ATR-72-600s with a focus on providing safe, reliable and customer-friendly service,” said Silver Airways and Seaborne Airlines CEO Steve Rossum.

Medina brings more than 23 years of flight operations and industry leadership to his new position. He started with Seaborne as vice president of operations and then became the airline’s COO and FAA 119 director of operations.

Prior to joining Seaborne, Medina was a pilot for American Airlines where he flew Boeing 757s and 767s, and also previously served as the Advance Qualification Manager in charge of implementation at American Eagle’s training center in Dallas and a Captain flying Embraer 145s for American Eagle.

He also flew for Vieques Air Link in Vieques, Puerto Rico, and Executive Airlines in San Juan where he started as a line pilot and went on to serve as their ATR check-airman, ATR fleet manager, and director of operation control center and crew scheduling where he led their ATR operations, and ultimately became the airline’s FAA 119 chief pilot overseeing their San Juan, Miami and Dallas bases.

Medina has accumulated numerous Airline Transport Pilot certifications, including Airplane Multi-Engine Land, Boeing 757, Boeing 767, ATR 42, ATR 72 and Embraer 145, as well as an Aircraft Dispatcher certificate.

Crowley promotes veteran leaders

Crowley Logistics has promoted two of its veteran leaders, Sal Menoyo and Patrick Collins, to continue advancing the efficiency and growth of its integrated supply chain services in the U.S., Puerto Rico and Caribbean islands.

Menoyo has been named vice president, Caribbean logistics, responsible for the strategic direction of sales, marketing, and administration of its logistics and ocean transportation services throughout Crowley’s footprint in Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Jamaica and other islands of the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

Collins has been appointed vice president, terminal and marine operations for the U.S., including Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. He will be responsible for ensuring the operational integrity of terminal and vessel services for the logistics group, a role most recently held by Menoyo.

Both executives will report to Steve Collar, senior vice president and general manager, Crowley Logistics.

Menoyo joined Crowley in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in 1993 as a mate in the tug and barge fleet and later serving as a senior port captain. In 2000, he moved to Crowley’s liner services team and held successive roles of increasing responsibility across several locations, including St. Thomas, Puerto Rico, Panama, and Port Everglades and Jacksonville, Fla.

In 2011, he received the Thomas Crowley Award, the company’s highest honor. He has a bachelor’s degree in marine transportation from the Maritime College at Fort Schuyler, State University of New York (SUNY). He is also a certified facility security officer.

Collins has significant experience in vessel and cargo operations. He joined Crowley in 2012 as cargo operations manager in Port Everglades, and advanced to increasing levels of leadership. In total, he has nearly 20 years of experience in the maritime sector. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Loyola University and graduated from Officer Candidate School of the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Academy. He served as executive, deck watch and training officer on various Coast Guard cutters and has held a USCG Master Mariner license for over 17 years.

The promotions will coincide with the departure of Jose “Pache” Ayala, vice president, Caribbean logistics. Ayala is leaving Crowley to pursue personal interests later this summer. He will help in the transition before his departure.

“Pache has made many contributions aiding our customers and our team. We wish him the best in his new endeavors and thank him for his more than 30 years of service,” Collar said.