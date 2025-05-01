Type to search

SJT Manufacturing brings renewable energy production from China

NIMB Staff May 1, 2025
SJT Manufacturing's headquarters in Bayamón, Puerto Rico.
SJT Manufacturing’s headquarters in Bayamón, Puerto Rico.

The Puerto Rico–based company will produce battery storage components in partnership with PR Energy Backup.

Puerto Rican firm SJT Manufacturing has assumed production of energy storage components previously made in Rizhao, Shandong, China — a move company officials describe as a milestone in reshoring efforts and a boost to the island’s renewable energy and manufacturing sectors.

SJT, part of the SJT Group, will manufacture lithium battery storage components in partnership with PR Energy Backup, a renewable energy company based in Humacao. The batteries support Puerto Rico’s expanding photovoltaic energy infrastructure. Transitioning to local production is expected to improve product quality, regulatory compliance and delivery times, according to both companies.

“For years, we used equipment manufactured in Rizhao, Shandong, where quality and compliance levels were very low,” said Jeanette Vázquez, president of PR Energy Backup. “We’re very happy with the quality and service SJT Manufacturing provides after an extensive search for local suppliers.”

Founded in 2019 by entrepreneur and financier Luis Alemañy, SJT Manufacturing produces a range of metal-based components, including electrical boxes, breaker systems, 3D printer parts for NASA, and high-tech equipment for clients such as Johnson Controls, Baxter Healthcare, Thermo King Sensormatic and Hewlett Packard.

The company operates from Bayamón and serves clients in Puerto Rico and global markets.

“We’re proud to be business partners with PR Energy Backup and support their expansion plans,” said Alemañy, a former president of the Puerto Rico Economic Development Bank. “It motivates us to contribute to Puerto Rico’s renewable energy transformation. Producing in U.S. territory offers clear advantages in quality, regulatory compliance and geopolitical stability.”

In addition to its work in renewable energy, SJT Manufacturing also serves the island’s construction sector, designing and fabricating architectural facades, metal stairs and components used in LUMA Energy’s electrical grid reconstruction.

The broader SJT Group includes SJT Logistics, focused on storage and distribution, and SJT Consulting Group, which offers business strategy services.

Alemañy recently joined a Puerto Rican delegation in Washington, D.C., advocating for the reshoring of manufacturing operations from Asia to U.S. jurisdictions — including Puerto Rico — as part of a broader strategy to promote economic development and strengthen supply chains.

