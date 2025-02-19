SJU airport recognized as certified pharma handling hub by IATA

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Puerto Rico’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport was recognized by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for its certified pharmaceutical handling operations.(Credit: Jaromír Chalabala | Dreamstime.com)

Puerto Rico Life Sciences Air Cargo Community efforts lead to multiple Center of Excellence for Independent Validators Pharma accreditations.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has recognized Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (airport code SJU) as a hub for certified pharmaceutical handling, following efforts by the Puerto Rico Life Sciences Air Cargo Community to improve cold chain operations in the region.

The community has collaborated with the airport and the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish) to support logistics providers in obtaining the Center of Excellence for Independent Validators (CEIV) Pharma certification. This initiative has included training programs for smaller organizations and government subsidies to cover accreditation costs.

As a result, seven companies have achieved CEIV Pharma certification: American Airlines, Prime Air Corp, ETH Cargo, Expeditors, César Castillo, Isla Frio Refrigeration, and Ground Motive Dependable Airline Services (GMD).

The CEIV initiative was first launched five years ago by the Industry Industry University Research Center Inc. (Induniv), which is now facilitating a second round of accreditations across the community.

“I would like to extend my deepest gratitude for the recognition awarded to SJU and for the hard work and dedication of our entire team,” Aerostar Puerto Rico President Jorge Hernández said. “This achievement underscores our collective commitment to advancing Puerto Rico’s reliable and efficient transportation of pharma products.”

The CEIV Pharma accreditation, established by IATA, is the global standard for pharmaceutical transportation, ensuring that critical products are handled according to stringent requirements.

“Congratulations to SJU Airport for playing an instrumental role in helping its airport community partners achieve IATA’s CEIV Pharma certification,” said Peter Cerda, IATA’s regional vice president for the Americas. “This milestone not only reflects a commitment to excellence but also strengthens the integrity of pharmaceutical transport through the airport’s cargo supply chain.”