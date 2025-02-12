SJU airport reopens main runway following $40M in improvements

From left: Puerto Rico’s energy czar, Josué Colón; Gov. Jenniffer González; Aerostar Puerto Rico CEO Jorge Hernández; and Puerto Rico Ports Executive Director Norberto Negrón at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the upgraded runway.

The project, funded primarily by the Federal Aviation Administration, extends the runway’s lifespan by 30 years and improves operational safety.

Aerostar Puerto Rico, operator of Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU, for its), marked the reopening of its main runway, 8-26, following a nearly $40 million renovation.

“I’m proud to see the results of projects that began thanks, in part, to the federal funds we secured in Congress, and that today, the work is visible,” said Gov. Jenniffer González during the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “As a member of the [U.S. House of Representatives’] Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, I worked to ensure Puerto Rico has sufficient resources to maintain infrastructure in optimal conditions.”

The 10,400-foot-long runway had not undergone major reconstruction since 1997. The nine-month project, completed in January, included full resurfacing, new pavement markings, and reconstruction of the Sierra Connector and the runway’s west section in concrete. The airport also reconfigured taxiways to maximize operational safety, following Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recommendations.

As part of the upgrades, the runway’s lighting system was replaced with LED technology to reduce electrical consumption and support sustainability efforts. Aerostar also invested $2.8 million to accelerate asphalt removal and installation, minimizing work time and reducing aircraft noise impact on nearby communities.

“Runway 8-26 is an essential pillar for air transportation in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean,” said Jorge Hernández, CEO of Aerostar Puerto Rico. “With this renovation, we are ensuring its useful life for the next 30 years while implementing innovative measures to promote sustainability and air safety.”

He noted that the improvements provide “a redundant alternative in case of emergencies or maintenance, and optimizes use depending on weather conditions. In addition, it reduces fuel consumption, improves the airport’s competitiveness and facilitates its growth, attracting more airlines and passengers.”

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the intention to finance this project on April 30, 2020, initially allocating $13.9 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020 and the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2020 to fund the project, with additional appropriations following. The FAA contributed approximately $31 million.

“We continue to ensure that the people can enjoy all the benefits and works paid for by federal funds that we obtained,” González said.

Aligned with SJU’s Sustainability Master Plan, the project used state-of-the-art equipment and FAA-approved materials. Aerostar completed prior improvements to Taxiway H, which included repurposing existing materials, installing efficient lighting and upgrading stormwater infrastructure to extend the taxiway’s lifespan by more than 30 years.

The renovation work, carried out by local contractors, generated approximately 200 direct jobs and 600 indirect jobs.

Muñoz Marín Airport handles 93% of Puerto Rico’s passenger flow and 90% of its air cargo. In 2024, it recorded 13 million passengers and 238,000 tons of cargo. Air traffic increased by 8% compared to 2023.

Part of larger investment

The reconstruction of runway 8-26 is part of an investment of more than $400 million that Aerostar has made in improvements and new facilities over the last decade. These works include the construction of a pedestrian bridge to Terminal A, the rehabilitation of the cargo road, the installation of a new police station, and various sustainable programs and initiatives.

These efforts contributed to SJU being named Best Midsize Airport of 2024 by the Center for Aviation (CAPA). According to FAA data, it ranks eighth among midsize U.S. airports, 24th in cargo transport and 43rd among the busiest airports nationwide.

Passenger traffic up in January

In related news, SJU’s passenger traffic rose 9.3% in January from a year earlier, according to Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASUR), the Mexican operator that owns most of Aerostar.

The airport handled 1,216,168 passengers in January, up from 1,113,130 last year. Domestic traffic increased 8% to 1,081,636 passengers, while international traffic surged 20.5% to 134,532 passengers.

ASUR, which operates SJU through a public-private partnership, attributed the rise to increased connectivity and Puerto Rico’s growing appeal as a Caribbean hub. The airport remains the island’s primary gateway for U.S. and international travelers.