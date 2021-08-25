Type to search

Skootel offers university students 30% discount to mark 2-yr. anniversary

Yamilet Aponte-Claudio August 25, 2021
Skootel is offering college students a 30% discount for six months.

Local company Skootel announced that starting Sept. 15, 2021 it will extend a 30% discount on the cost per minute of travel to university students to mark its two-year anniversary.

The discount means that instead of paying $0.28 cents per minute of the rental fee for the scooter vehicles, users would pay approximately $0.20 cents. This discount applies to all areas in which the company operates, including San Juan, Guaynabo, Ponce and Mayagüez, for a period of six months.

In 2019, the company’s owners came to the island with the goal of innovating and optimizing transportation while creating a new source of jobs and positioning Puerto Rico on par with other advanced cities, which have already adopted these micro mobility options with success.

“Skootel has proven to be an alternative to facilitate mobility for people 18 years and older who have a valid driver’s license. Cost per use continues to require $1 at the start of the trip and, as part of this promotion, its reduced to just under $0.20 cents per minute of rental time,” said Aldo Briano, Skootel’s chief operating officer.

When registering on the company’s website, it is only required to provide basic information that evidences that the users are active students in a local university or institution of higher learning to use the discount once it is activated, he said.

Yamilet Aponte-Claudio
