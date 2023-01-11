Skootel: 130K+ people in Puerto Rico used skooters, bikes in ’22

From left: Juan Parra and Aldo Briano, co-owners of Skootel.

The adoption of micromobility means of transportation — which includes bikes and scooters — was all the rage in Puerto Rico in 2022, according to a study commissioned by Skootel, which disclosed statistics of local and tourist use last year.

In its first “Micromobility in Puerto Rico Impact Report 2022,” the company confirmed that:

More than 130,000 people used micromobility systems five or more times;

610,000 trips were made using scooters and shared bicycles;

In total, more than 730,000 miles were traveled, enough for 212 laps around the island;

The average age of users is 34.6 years;

24.5% of trips were of a tourism nature;

80.6% of users made five trips or more;

The average satisfaction rate was 4.58 out of 5 points.

In one year, the use of micromobility devices replaced the need for approximately 33,618 liters of gasoline. (Calculations assume the transfer of micromobility trips to cars at a rate of 33%.);

Fuel replacement suggests an approximate savings of $37,316 on gasoline; and,

8.4 million minutes were traveled which is equivalent to 16 years of use.

The report’s data is based on the usage or rental of electric scooters and shared bicycles from Jan. 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2022.

“During our first three years of operation, from 2019 to 2022, we not only created a new category of transportation, known as the ‘last mile’ or short distance trips, but we have also completed more than 1.5 million trips, which far exceeds our projections and shows the great acceptance we have achieved in record time,” said Juan Carlos Parra, Skootel’s CEO.

“Considering the number of Skootels and biciPOP we have, as well as the number of trips completed, we estimate that we have an 80% share of the micromobility market in Puerto Rico,” he said.

As for the geographic areas with the greatest local impact because of the use of micromobility devices, the report indicates that Hato Rey was among the highest with more than 10,600 trips. Tras Talleres was another area of high impact with more than 9,200 trips, as well as Río Piedras with more than 7,400 trips, and Guaynabo with more than 5,300 trips.

Aldo Briano, Skootel’s chief operating officer, said “Aside from the market success achieved by our company, we’re proud to state that Skootel fulfills an important social role.”

“Not only do we create jobs and satisfy a previously unmet need, but we are having a positive impact on environmental conservation. During 2022, we were able to save more than 197,613 pounds of CO2 emissions through our service, the equivalent to planting over 8,700 trees,” he said.

“This is, without a doubt, a resounding achievement for us, because it is part of the reason why the company was founded,” added Briano.

The company’s partners said they expect to continue publishing the micromobility report annually, to document the impact of alternative transport methods on the Island, in the absence of data for the Puerto Rico market.