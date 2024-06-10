Type to search

Featured Retail

Skrewball lowers price of whiskey in Puerto Rico to combat $160K loss

Kiara Visbal-González June 10, 2024
Skrewball, a company known for its Peanut butter whiskey, recently suffered an incident in which 20 pallets of the product were stolen on their way to Puerto Rico.

The company began distributing to the island in 2021 through a collaboration with B. Fernández & Hnos.

Skrewball, a company known for its peanut butter whiskey, recently experienced an incident in which 20 pallets of its product were hijacked and stolen on their way to Puerto Rico. This resulted in the loss of more than $160,000 worth of product. In response, the brand has decided to lower the price of its whiskey by almost a third, offering bottles for $8.88, hoping to increase sales on the island.

“In light of the container getting stolen … we also decided to drop our prices. I think we dropped our prices by about almost a third. There clearly is a high demand for the product on the island. I know that there’s a lot of economic struggles in Puerto Rico, and, you know, we really believe in giving back,” said Steven Yeng, co-founder of Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey.

During COVID-19, Skrewball had only about $31,100 to its name, and the business idea wasn’t convincing many partners. However, the whiskey gained sudden interest within a year and became very popular in the mainland United States.

“So screwball, while being the laughingstock of the industry, was the fastest to a million cases for any brand more than $20 and considered the fastest to two million cases ever in history in the United States for any brand more than $20. We had people requesting and sneaking in Skrewball over to Puerto Rico from like New York, Texas and Miami. We quickly realized we had a market on the island and moved towards doing business there,” added Yeng

Through a collaboration with local food and beverage distributor B. Fernández & Hnos., Skrewball began distributing to Puerto Rico on Aug. 21, 2021. Although the estimated sale was around 250 cases a year, the company managed to exceed that with more than 26,000 cases that year.

However, since then, Skrewball has been struggling with stock issues and hasn’t been able to find a supplier that fits its needs. As a result, other whiskey brands have taken over the market by creating their own peanut butter flavored alcohol.

“We had a lot of out-of-stock issues, and then transitioning from one supplier to another supplier, and it has taken quite a long time. Currently there are other knockoffs that came in and it’s confusing the industry right now. Our company is resilient, and we are confident we’re going to have a lot of success in the future, especially in Puerto Rico. The island has always embraced us and responded greatly to our brand,” said Yeng.

Author Details
Kiara Visbal-González
Author Details
Kiara S. Visbal is a 20-year-old student in her senior year at Sacred Heart University in Santurce. She is majoring in journalism and film and plans to expand her education by beginning a master’s in public relations and integrated communication. Writing is her number one passion, and she strongly believes that authentic media coverage is vital for the well-being of the public.
kvisbal@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

B. Fernández & Hnos. unveils new corporate image, vision
Contributor March 2, 2023
B. Fernández & Hnos. sues Anheuser-Busch for $10M for contract breach
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez June 9, 2022
Marvel International Inc. backs local basketball league with 1st-time sponsorship
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez July 15, 2021
Anheuser-Busch produces canned water for people affected by Hurricane María
Contributor November 29, 2017

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“Quote of the Week” sponsor.

One shopper can have from 150 to 200 discounted items. It’s a strategy that the retailers, along with the distributors, have been working on. Our profit margins may go down, but we get the volume. There are five supermarket chains here that join under one brand to enhance their purchasing power and be able to compete. This has been a total success in Puerto Rico.

— Félix Aponte, president of Supermercados Agranel and vice chairman of the Puerto Rico Chamber of Marketing, Industry and Food Distribution’s (MIDA, in Spanish) board, emphasizing the importance of weekly discounts and joint purchasing to offer competitive prices in the island’s unique market, which faces challenges such as high transportation and electricity costs.

Related Stories

B. Fernández & Hnos. unveils new corporate image, vision
B. Fernández & Hnos. sues Anheuser-Busch for $10M for contract breach
Marvel International Inc. backs local basketball league with 1st-time sponsorship
Anheuser-Busch produces canned water for people affected by Hurricane María
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.