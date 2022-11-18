Type to search

In-Brief

Sky Caterers to build $12M kitchen at Las Américas airport in the DR

Contributor November 18, 2022
The world-class kitchen will be in the airport’s restricted area, with quick and direct access for food boarding to aircraft.

Puerto Rican company Sky Caterers broke ground on the construction of “what will be the most advanced kitchen for air services in the Caribbean,” a $12 million facility at the Las Américas Airport in the Dominican Republic, company CEO Jose A. Santana de la Rosa confirmed.

“Today we begin construction of the most technologically advanced kitchen for services to the aviation industry in the entire Caribbean. A kitchen with impeccable quality features, and which, by the way, will serve as a source of employment for nearly 200 [people] in the Dominican Republic,” said Santana.

The 2,400 square-meter kitchen will occupy two floors, integrating state-of-the-art cooking, and food conservation equipment with the capacity to serve at least 12,000 daily meals, he said, adding that the future facility represents “a dream come true for my father, José Antonio ‘Tony’ Santana, whose 100th birthday we’re celebrating here today in the Dominican Republic.”

Sky Caterers is the main food service operator in the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in Carolina.

