Small retailers return to Plaza Las Américas with 3rd edition of ‘The Shop’

Rogative, one of the businesses participating in The Shop by FirstBank event at Plaza Las Américas.

FirstBank announced the launch of the third edition of its “The Shop by FirstBank” concept, which will last until Dec. 24. The initiative offers small and midsize corporate customers the opportunity to conduct their Christmas sales from a space at Plaza Las Américas, free of charge.

During the first two editions, 14 participating businesses generated more than $90,000 in sales, the financial institution stated.

The bank aims to surpass previous sales records this year. Additionally, FirstBank customers who use their credit or debit card can have up to three gifts wrapped for free, or for purchases made at participating The Shop retailers.

Available products include jewelry, clothing, candles, soaps, unique art pieces, desserts and plants, which make ideal Christmas gifts. The Shop is located on the second level of Plaza Las Américas, at the former Lido jewelry store across from Macy’s. It will feature the following retailers: GD Cakes, Sandía, Boceteo, Palola Boutique, Artis Lucerna, Kokedama Collection, Promesas Shop, and Rogative.

“We thank FirstBank for choosing us. We value this opportunity very much, which is a dream come true,” said Héctor Javier Soto-Ramos from Boceteo, artist and founder of Boceteo, a company dedicated to art that “represents the island’s joy and culture.”

“Small and medium-size businesses are the engine of our economy. Every growing company we can promote has the potential to generate big changes that will have a long-term impact on the island’s economic well-being. As an institution, we’re very proud to contribute to that with our innovation,” said Aysha Issa, senior vice president of Retail and Small Business Banking at FirstBank.

She noted that setting up a sales stand in a mall is a great way to get a small business off the ground and that a high-traffic shopping center like Plaza Las Américas is often beyond many small retailers’ budgets.

“That’s where FirstBank comes in. In our role as facilitators for our commercial clients, we decided to implement this innovative concept to provide our small and midsize business clients with a space at Plaza Las Américas during one of the busiest times of the year, where they can boost the sales of their products and increase their income without having to worry about renting a space,” Issa said.