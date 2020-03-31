SME Digital Awards 2020 still on, but dates change

March 31, 2020 81

The Puerto Rico Sales and Marketing Executives Association recently opened the call to advertising agencies, brands, media and startups to nominate their best digital campaigns and initiatives for the SME Digital Awards.

While the initial deadline to submit campaigns was today, the date has been moved to April 3, when the trade group will honor its “Early Bird” nomination fee. Regular entries will be accepted until May 1, and “Last Chance” entries will be accepted until May 8.

“The SME Digital Awards 2020 event still stands and gains more relevance for highlighting the best digital campaigns and initiatives, a medium that has been the in the spotlight in both the market and in the media in recent weeks,” the trade group said in a statement.

Among the selection criteria to be used by the jury are: strategy; originality; innovation; graphic design; content; and results. The competition will accept, for the first time, that the campaigns or initiatives developed in all categories be aimed at both the local and international markets.

Among the nomination requirements are that the creative conceptualization must have been developed in Puerto Rico, so adaptations of global campaigns to the local market will not be accepted.

Winners will be announced during the SME Digital Forum in May.