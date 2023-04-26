SME Digital & Innovation Forum to focus on trends for business growth

Anitza M. Cox, Director of Analysis and Social Policy at Estudios Técnicos, will present a summary of the 2023 Puerto Rico Digital Trends Study.

Amid a constantly changing landscape filled with new technology, this year’s SME Digital & Innovation Forum: Ahead of the Curve will be diving deep into the trends shaping the future of marketing, advertising and business.

The event, organized by the Sales and Marketing Executives Association of Puerto Rico (SME), will take place May 18 at the Puerto Rico Convention Center.

Its objective is to explore how technological advancements can be leveraged to give businesses a competitive advantage and expose changes in consumers digital behavior on the island, the organization stated.

The event, expected to have an attendance of more than 1,000 marketing, advertising, communications, media and technology professionals, as well as business owners, begins with the presentation of the 2023 Puerto Rico Digital Trends Study, a groundbreaking study by the SME in alliance with Estudios Técnicos Inc., the consulting firm specializing in economic, social and planning research.

This year, the study includes an increased sample size of 1,000 people representative of Puerto Rico’s population by gender, age, geographic region and socioeconomic level. The educational program will feature local and international Spanish-speaking speakers who will cover hot topics such as OpenAI, martech (marketing technology), adtech (advertising technology), innovation through disruptive leadership, creative commerce, and other technologies that enhance the consumer experience.

In addition, the association will announce the winners of the 2023 SME Digital Awards and foster business connections between attendees and exhibitors through the Networking & Expo Center.

“In an ever-changing digital ecosystem, which directly transforms the way we connect and develop business, the only way to stay relevant is through continuous training and knowledge of the latest technologies,” said Edgardo M. Rivera, president of SME Puerto Rico.

“That is why the SME Digital & Innovation Forum is the ideal meeting place where companies and professionals stay: Ahead of the Curve. In addition, in a year full of economic and social challenges and with critical discussions that mark our present and future, it is important to stay up to date with statistical data that allow us to evaluate what the consumer demands, beyond fads or what we understand to be a trend,” he said.

In the morning sessions, Anitza M. Cox, director of Analysis and Social Policy at Estudios Técnicos, will present a summary of the digital trends study, which yields valuable statistical information about cybersecurity, online advertising and promotions, online shopping/e-commerce, app usage, media and social networks, influencers, content consumption, IoT, gamification, and ChatGPT.

Following the presentation, Pablo Junco, senior director of Microsoft Latin America and Forbes Tech Council influencer, will discuss how to utilize OpenAI technology with existing data in organizations, focusing on use cases specific to marketing, advertising and media.

He will also share best practices for maximizing current investments in machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Fernando Juárez, CEO and co-founder of The Tech Partners, will offer insights into successfully integrating martech and adtech to drive business growth and improve customers’ experience.

The afternoon program kicks off with a presentation by Paola Aldaz Biere, a senior executive in Innovation and Digital Transformation, founder of Zota Ztudio and author of the book “BrandExponential.” She will lead the discussion on how to innovate through disruptive leadership and achieve the highest potential with work teams and support networks.

Following that, Manuel Bordé, chief global creative officer at VMLY&R Commerce, will discuss how the intersection of commerce and creativity is providing a new platform for marketers and talent to build brands, engagement and business growth.

The session will emphasize emerging areas such as sustainable and equitable commerce, entertainment commerce, innovative payment solutions and voice commerce.

“Participants will learn firsthand how speakers’ brands or products have created immersive digital experiences that generate new revenue streams for the companies they represent while driving consumer engagement and loyalty. In addition, at the end of the event, they will be able to enjoy a happy hour with unparalleled networking opportunities,” said Rivera, who is once again leading the event’s organizing committee.