SME opens call for Marketing Excellence Awards

The Puerto Rico Sales and Marketing Executives Association (SME) has opened the call for this year’s Excellence in Marketing Awards, urging brands to participate with their most successful cases.

The awards will be held Oct. 20, as part of the SME Marketing Summit. Participants who attend the event will select the People’s Choice Award among the gold winners.

Corporate marketing teams, as well as advertising, digital, public relations, promotions and media agencies and startups may nominate their success stories in 12 categories: multichannel marketing; digital marketing; real-time marketing; marketing public relations; corporate communications; cause-marketing and community outreach; consumer promotion; trade marketing; experiential marketing; sports marketing; music and entertainment marketing and startups and small business marketing.

In addition, the finalist campaigns will be able to compete for the OAAPR Award, which recognizes creativity in out-of-home executions as part of the marketing strategy. This award is presented in alliance with the Puerto Rico Outdoor Advertising Association.

“We encourage brands to benefit from this opportunity to highlight the talent of their work teams, and also to demonstrate the profitability of innovative marketing strategies,” said Ramón Rodríguez, president of Next Media Ventures and Ometrika.

“We have added the categories of sports, music, and entertainment marketing, as well as entrepreneurs and micro-business marketing to extend the exposure of constantly evolving industries,” said Rodríguez, who is a member of the SME Board and director of the awards nominations committee.

The marketing campaigns and projects must have been developed and executed in Puerto Rico between June 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022.

The deadline for nominations is Sept. 16, 2022.