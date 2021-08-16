SME opens call for this year’s ‘Excellence in Marketing’ awards

Campaigns and initiatives are submitted for evaluation must have been developed and executed in Puerto Rico between June 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021, although the results reports may include data from July 2021.

The Puerto Rico Sales and Marketing Executives Association (SME, in Spanish) has opened the call for this year’s Excellence in Marketing awards, urging brands to participate in the different categories.

Early-bird discounts will be offered for registrations submitted before Aug. 31, with the final submission deadline set for Sept. 17.

Campaigns and initiatives are submitted for evaluation must have been developed and executed in Puerto Rico between June 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021, although the results reports may include data from July 2021. The registration form must be completed online, where participants will also find the rules and nomination template.

The marketing teams from companies, as well as advertising, digital, public relations, promotions, media or startup agencies may nominate their success stories in 10 categories: multichannel marketing; digital marketing; real-time marketing; marketing public relations; corporate communications; cause-marketing & community outreach; consumer promotion; trade marketing; experiential marketing; and COVID-19reinvention marketing, a category that was added in 2020 to recognize reinvention in marketing strategies aimed at coping with the impact of the pandemic.

In addition, and for the second consecutive year, the finalist campaigns will be able to compete for the OAAPR Award, which recognizes creativity in out-of-home executions as part of the marketing strategy. This award, granted in alliance with the Puerto Rico Outdoor Advertising Association, includes an incentive for the brand that wins gold.

“We urge brands to take advantage of this opportunity to highlight the talent of their work teams, especially after an arduous period of adjustments due to COVID-19,” said Ángel Quiñones, director of the nominating committee and member of the SME Board.

“Last year, even with the challenges caused by the pandemic, the competition broke nominations records and we witnessed resilience; not only in the human quality of our professionals, but also in the determination of businesses,” he said.

“We know that there are more motivating testimonials, and we want to present their cases,” he said.

The award ceremony will be held in person Oct. 21 as part of the SME Marketing Summit program. Additionally, participants who attend the event will select the People’s Choice Award from among the gold prize winners.