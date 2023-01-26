Type to search

In-Brief

SME Puerto Rico opens call for ’23 SME Digital Awards

Contributor January 26, 2023
All the awards will be presented May 11, at the SME Digital & Innovation Forum to be held at the Puerto Rico Convention Center.

The Puerto Rico Sales and Marketing Executives Association (SME) opened its call for advertising and digital design agencies, brands, media, publishers, technology platform creation companies, and startups to nominate their best digital campaigns and initiatives for the SME Digital Awards.

Early Bird registration ends March 17, and regular registration ends March 24.

This year the participation categories were redesigned to align the contest with the digital trends of today’s market and in accordance with the new consumer behavior, the organization stated.

The selection criteria to be evaluated by the jury are strategy, originality, execution, and results.

Campaigns or initiatives aimed at the local market, as well as those developed in Puerto Rico for the international market, may compete for gold, silver, or bronze among the following 12 categories:

  • Social Platform Campaign

  • Branded Video Content

  • Branded Audio Content

  • User Generated Content

  • Influencer Marketing

  • Social Responsibility

  • Data Driven Digital Media

  • Innovative Technology

  • Gamification

  • Metaverse/Web 3.0

  • Mobile App UX/UI

  • E-Commerce

The gold winners in each category will have the opportunity to aspire to the People’s Choice Award, an award selected by the audience of the event through electronic voting.

All the awards will be presented May 11, at the SME Digital & Innovation Forum to be held at the Puerto Rico Convention Center.

Rules and Procedures are available at smepr.org.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Report: Puerto Rico needs economic plan to benefit from US nearshoring policy
Contributor January 25, 2023
Puerto Rico Treasury reports $817M in revenue for Nov. ’22
Contributor January 25, 2023
Vimenti by Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico gets $10.5M grant
Contributor January 25, 2023
San Juan Distillers, Destilería Serrallés to participate in Miami Rum Congress
Contributor January 25, 2023

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“The credit union industry continues to perform very well and figures for the financial stability index show a stable behavior.”

 

— Leslie Adames, director, Estudios Técnicos Economic Analysis and Policy Division.

Related Stories

Report: Puerto Rico needs economic plan to benefit from US nearshoring policy
Puerto Rico Treasury reports $817M in revenue for Nov. ’22
Vimenti by Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico gets $10.5M grant
San Juan Distillers, Destilería Serrallés to participate in Miami Rum Congress
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.