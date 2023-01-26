SME Puerto Rico opens call for ’23 SME Digital Awards

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

All the awards will be presented May 11, at the SME Digital & Innovation Forum to be held at the Puerto Rico Convention Center.

The Puerto Rico Sales and Marketing Executives Association (SME) opened its call for advertising and digital design agencies, brands, media, publishers, technology platform creation companies, and startups to nominate their best digital campaigns and initiatives for the SME Digital Awards.

Early Bird registration ends March 17, and regular registration ends March 24.

This year the participation categories were redesigned to align the contest with the digital trends of today’s market and in accordance with the new consumer behavior, the organization stated.

The selection criteria to be evaluated by the jury are strategy, originality, execution, and results.

Campaigns or initiatives aimed at the local market, as well as those developed in Puerto Rico for the international market, may compete for gold, silver, or bronze among the following 12 categories:

Social Platform Campaign

Branded Video Content

Branded Audio Content

User Generated Content

Influencer Marketing

Social Responsibility

Data Driven Digital Media

Innovative Technology

Gamification

Metaverse/Web 3.0

Mobile App UX/UI

E-Commerce

The gold winners in each category will have the opportunity to aspire to the People’s Choice Award, an award selected by the audience of the event through electronic voting.

All the awards will be presented May 11, at the SME Digital & Innovation Forum to be held at the Puerto Rico Convention Center.

Rules and Procedures are available at smepr.org.