SME Puerto Rico opens call for SME Digital Awards 2020

March 3, 2020 86

The Puerto Rico Sales and Marketing Executives Association is opening the call to advertising agencies, brands, media and startups to nominate their best digital campaigns and initiatives for the SME Digital Awards.

To qualify, the campaigns must have been executed between the months of January to December 2019, although they may show results until February 2020. The deadline to submit campaigns is Mar. 31.

“This year, the nomination process was modified to integrate a case summary and to better structure the results report,” said Ivelisse Cortés, director of the SME Digital committee. “As part of the process, a PowerPoint document is included to be used as a guide to include the campaign’s information.”

“Once the nominations are closed, the local jury will shortlist the finalists by category and, again, the winners of the Gold, Silver and Bronze will be chosen by an international jury,” she said.

Among the selection criteria to be used by the jury are: strategy; originality; innovation; graphic design; content; and results. The competition will accept, for the first time, that the campaigns or initiatives developed in all categories be aimed at both the local and international markets.

The 10 categories are:

Best 360° Campaign

Best Social Media Campaign

Best Social Responsibility Campaign

Best Online Promotion

Best Mobile Execution

Best UI & UX Designs

Best Video Execution

Best use of Content Marketing

Best use of Influencer Marketing – New

Best use of Data

“In addition, the public attending the SME Digital Forum will have the opportunity to vote for the People’s Choice Award among the winners of the 10 award categories,” added Cortés.

Among the nomination requirements are that the creative conceptualization must have been developed in Puerto Rico, so adaptations of global campaigns to the local market will not be accepted.

Winners will be announced during the SME Digital Forum on May 21, 2020.