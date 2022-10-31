SME Puerto Rico recognizes excellence in marketing
The diversity in the points of contact with the consumer, as well as the emphasis on generating memorable experiences with the brands, characterized the essence of the winning pieces in the 2022 Marketing Excellence Awards granted by the Puerto Rico Sales and Marketing Executives Association (SME).
“This year we received a historic 124 nominations from brands whose innovative marketing strategies and tactics spark market trends and acceleration for their businesses. We’re proud of the 80 cases that competed in the final round, and we congratulate the winners for an outstanding performance,” said Ramón A. Rodríguez, director of the Nominations Committee and member of the SME Puerto Rico Board.
The award ceremony took place before more than 580 professionals at the SME Marketing Summit: The Power of Forward Thinking, held Oct. 20 at the Coca-Cola Music Hall in San Juan. The category winners of the 2022 Marketing Excellence Awards are:
Multichannel Marketing:
- GOLD: “La nuestra ya es leyenda:” Medalla Light | DDB Latina Puerto Rico
- GOLD: “Una Isla, 78 Destinos:” Voy Turisteando/Compañía de Turismo de Puerto Rico | VMLY&R Puerto Rico
- SILVER: “Voces:” Pizza Hut | Arco Publicidad
- BRONZE: “Te falta lo más importante, mi Rey (Carne Fresca):” Wendy’s Puerto Rico | Badillo Saatchi & Saatchi
- BRONZE: “Wasapéalo:” ASC Puerto Rico | Arco Publicidad
Digital Marketing:
- GOLD: “Preparándonos para la Época de Huracanes:” SuperMax| de la cruz
- SILVER: “The Less Traveled Puerto Rico: Ford Bronco Sport” | Wunderman Thompson
- BRONZE: “Mejor Pégalo al Bucket:” KFC Puerto Rico | Arco Publicidad
- BRONZE: “El mejor acompañante de compras:” Plaza Las Américas and Plaza Del Caribe | de la cruz
- BRONZE: “Buzón de Navidad:” Walmart Puerto Rico | DDB Latina Puerto Rico
Real-Time Marketing:
- GOLD: “Mejor Pégalo al Bucket:” KFC Puerto Rico | Arco Publicidad
- SILVER: “El Más Buscado:” Pollo Tropical | BBDO Puerto Rico
Marketing PR:
- BRONZE: “Absolut Garden:” Absolut Vodka I SUP3RNOVA
- BRONZE: “Hecho Aquí Para Ti:” Walmart Puerto Rico | DDB Latina Puerto Rico
Corporate Communications:
- SILVER: “Un Collab por los Corales:” Medalla Light | DDB Latina Puerto Rico
- BRONZE: “Tenía que ser mujer:” Garage Isla Verde | Sajo//McCann
- BRONZE: Valentía es la Nueva Belleza:” L’Oréal Caribe | DDB Latina Puerto Rico
Cause Marketing & Community Outreach:
- GOLD: “Mujer Emprendedora:” Fundación de Mujeres en Puerto Rico | BBDO Puerto Rico
- SILVER: “Fueled By Change:” Popular | Wunderman Thompson
- BronZe: “Valentía es la Nueva Belleza:” L’Oréal Caribe | DDB Latina Puerto Rico
Consumer Promotion:
- GOLD: “Bad Bunny Invita:” Medalla Light | DDB Latina Puerto Rico
- SILVER: “La Cantina:” Nacho Libre Cantina Mexicana & Cangrejeros de Santurce
- BRONZE: “YSL Match Up:” YSL Beauty | SUP3RNOVA
Trade Marketing:
- BRONZE: “Unidas Somos Más:” Multi-brand: Unilever, Kimberly Clark & Hershey’s | DDB Latina Puerto Rico
Experiential Marketing:
- GOLD: “¡Ayúdalas Divina Pastora!:” Medalla Light | DDB Latina Puerto Rico
- SILVER: “Talento Más K:” KFC Puerto Rico | Arco Publicidad
- SILVER: “Una Isla, 78 Destinos:” Voy Turisteando/Compañía de Turismo de Puerto Rico | VMLY&R Puerto Rico
- BRONZE: “Bad Bunny Invita:” Medalla Light | DDB Latina Puerto Rico
Sports Marketing:
- GOLD: “¡Ayúdalas Divina Pastora!:” Medalla Light | DDB Latina Puerto Rico
- SILVER: “La nuestra ya es leyenda:” Medalla Light | DDB Latina Puerto Rico
- BRONZE: “La Cantina:” Nacho Libre Cantina Mexicana & Cangrejeros de Santurce
- BRONZE: “Es El BSN:” Baloncesto Superior Nacional | Aquí Se Media
- BRONZE: “Normandía Beach Tennis:” Normandía Beach Tennis
Music & Entertainment Marketing:
- GOLD: “Lanzamiento: Un Verano Sin Ti:” Bad Bunny | Rimas Music
- SILVER: “Rauw Alejandro Tour 2021 at El Choli & at Caribbean Cinemas:” Rauw Alejandro | Duars Entertainment
- BRONZE: “Acceso Liberty:” Liberty Puerto Rico | Wunderman Thompson
In addition, in alliance with the Outdoor Advertising Association of Puerto Rico, the following best outdoor advertising executions were recognized:
- GOLD: “Mujer Emprendedora:” Fundación de Mujeres en Puerto Rico | BBDO Puerto Rico
- SILVER: “Mejor Pégalo al Bucket:” KFC Puerto Rico | Arco Publicidad
- BronZe: “Si te hizo bailar:” Borden | de la cruz
Finally, event participants had the opportunity to choose their favorite campaign among the gold winners of the 11 categories and, through electronic voting, the People’s Choice Award went to the “¡Ayúdalas Divina Pastora!” campaign, developed by DDB Latina Puerto Rico for Medalla Light.
This campaign used artificial intelligence as a spearhead in the content and consumer experience strategies to promote the brand.
