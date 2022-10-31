SME Puerto Rico recognizes excellence in marketing

The award ceremony took place before more than 580 professionals at the SME Marketing Summit.

The diversity in the points of contact with the consumer, as well as the emphasis on generating memorable experiences with the brands, characterized the essence of the winning pieces in the 2022 Marketing Excellence Awards granted by the Puerto Rico Sales and Marketing Executives Association (SME).

“This year we received a historic 124 nominations from brands whose innovative marketing strategies and tactics spark market trends and acceleration for their businesses. We’re proud of the 80 cases that competed in the final round, and we congratulate the winners for an outstanding performance,” said Ramón A. Rodríguez, director of the Nominations Committee and member of the SME Puerto Rico Board.

The award ceremony took place before more than 580 professionals at the SME Marketing Summit: The Power of Forward Thinking, held Oct. 20 at the Coca-Cola Music Hall in San Juan. The category winners of the 2022 Marketing Excellence Awards are:

Multichannel Marketing:

GOLD: “La nuestra ya es leyenda:” Medalla Light | DDB Latina Puerto Rico

GOLD: “Una Isla, 78 Destinos:” Voy Turisteando/Compañía de Turismo de Puerto Rico | VMLY&R Puerto Rico

SILVER: “Voces:” Pizza Hut | Arco Publicidad

BRONZE: “Te falta lo más importante, mi Rey (Carne Fresca):” Wendy’s Puerto Rico | Badillo Saatchi & Saatchi

BRONZE: “Wasapéalo:” ASC Puerto Rico | Arco Publicidad

Digital Marketing:

GOLD: “Preparándonos para la Época de Huracanes:” SuperMax| de la cruz

SILVER: “The Less Traveled Puerto Rico: Ford Bronco Sport” | Wunderman Thompson

BRONZE: “Mejor Pégalo al Bucket:” KFC Puerto Rico | Arco Publicidad

BRONZE: “El mejor acompañante de compras:” Plaza Las Américas and Plaza Del Caribe | de la cruz

BRONZE: “Buzón de Navidad:” Walmart Puerto Rico | DDB Latina Puerto Rico

Real-Time Marketing:

GOLD: “Mejor Pégalo al Bucket:” KFC Puerto Rico | Arco Publicidad

SILVER: “El Más Buscado:” Pollo Tropical | BBDO Puerto Rico

Marketing PR:

BRONZE: “Absolut Garden:” Absolut Vodka I SUP3RNOVA

BRONZE: “Hecho Aquí Para Ti:” Walmart Puerto Rico | DDB Latina Puerto Rico

Corporate Communications:

SILVER: “Un Collab por los Corales:” Medalla Light | DDB Latina Puerto Rico

BRONZE: “Tenía que ser mujer:” Garage Isla Verde | Sajo//McCann

BRONZE: Valentía es la Nueva Belleza:” L’Oréal Caribe | DDB Latina Puerto Rico

Cause Marketing & Community Outreach:

GOLD: “Mujer Emprendedora:” Fundación de Mujeres en Puerto Rico | BBDO Puerto Rico

SILVER: “Fueled By Change:” Popular | Wunderman Thompson

BronZe: “Valentía es la Nueva Belleza:” L’Oréal Caribe | DDB Latina Puerto Rico

Consumer Promotion:

GOLD: “Bad Bunny Invita:” Medalla Light | DDB Latina Puerto Rico

SILVER: “La Cantina:” Nacho Libre Cantina Mexicana & Cangrejeros de Santurce

BRONZE: “YSL Match Up:” YSL Beauty | SUP3RNOVA

Trade Marketing:

BRONZE: “Unidas Somos Más:” Multi-brand: Unilever, Kimberly Clark & Hershey’s | DDB Latina Puerto Rico

Experiential Marketing:

GOLD: “¡Ayúdalas Divina Pastora!:” Medalla Light | DDB Latina Puerto Rico

SILVER: “Talento Más K:” KFC Puerto Rico | Arco Publicidad

SILVER: “Una Isla, 78 Destinos:” Voy Turisteando/Compañía de Turismo de Puerto Rico | VMLY&R Puerto Rico

BRONZE: “Bad Bunny Invita:” Medalla Light | DDB Latina Puerto Rico

Sports Marketing:

GOLD: “¡Ayúdalas Divina Pastora!:” Medalla Light | DDB Latina Puerto Rico

SILVER: “La nuestra ya es leyenda:” Medalla Light | DDB Latina Puerto Rico

BRONZE: “La Cantina:” Nacho Libre Cantina Mexicana & Cangrejeros de Santurce

BRONZE: “Es El BSN:” Baloncesto Superior Nacional | Aquí Se Media

BRONZE: “Normandía Beach Tennis:” Normandía Beach Tennis

Music & Entertainment Marketing:

GOLD: “Lanzamiento: Un Verano Sin Ti:” Bad Bunny | Rimas Music

SILVER: “Rauw Alejandro Tour 2021 at El Choli & at Caribbean Cinemas:” Rauw Alejandro | Duars Entertainment

BRONZE: “Acceso Liberty:” Liberty Puerto Rico | Wunderman Thompson

In addition, in alliance with the Outdoor Advertising Association of Puerto Rico, the following best outdoor advertising executions were recognized:

GOLD: “Mujer Emprendedora:” Fundación de Mujeres en Puerto Rico | BBDO Puerto Rico

SILVER: “Mejor Pégalo al Bucket:” KFC Puerto Rico | Arco Publicidad

BronZe: “Si te hizo bailar:” Borden | de la cruz

Finally, event participants had the opportunity to choose their favorite campaign among the gold winners of the 11 categories and, through electronic voting, the People’s Choice Award went to the “¡Ayúdalas Divina Pastora!” campaign, developed by DDB Latina Puerto Rico for Medalla Light.

This campaign used artificial intelligence as a spearhead in the content and consumer experience strategies to promote the brand.