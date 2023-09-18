SME Puerto Rico to host Sales Booster event

The event will feature talks on change management techniques, problem-solving, effectiveness, the use of artificial intelligence in sales, and networking opportunities to help participants in growing their business.

The Puerto Rico Sales and Marketing Executives Association (SME) is inviting sales teams, entrepreneurs and business owners to participate in the SME Sales Booster on Sept. 20 at the Royal Sonesta San Juan Hotel.

The event will focus on talks and dynamics that offer change management techniques, problem-solving and effectiveness, as well as the use of artificial intelligence for sales, along with networking opportunities to help participants grow their business.

“The content of this Sales Booster goes beyond sales. The educational program is useful for any professional or entrepreneur who needs tools to maximize new technologies, increase their ability to solve problems and manage changes or simply progress to the next level,” said Juan Carlos Parra, director of the Organizing Committee and CEO of Skootel.

The educational program begins at 2 p.m. with the “Take your sales and service to another level” presentation by motivator, business consultant and coach Héctor L. Millán, founder of A Otro Nivel Enterprises. Millán will focus on providing tools in sales, effective communication, and customer service to manage changes and emotions in a healthy manner.

Participants will then learn about artificial intelligence practices they can implement immediately to grow their businesses. Pedro Cruz, Web3 Development & InnovAcción director at Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association, will discuss “How to use AI to your advantage.”

Following a brief break, Camila Fuster, chief revenue officer of Infomedia, will delve into the journey from “Salesperson to C Level.” Changes are needed to grow, and in this success story, Fuster will discuss how to differentiate yourself, recognize when you are ready for the next step, make the most important closing of your career, identify who the most difficult client is and how to best address them, among other insights.

“Get to know your client’s brain and sell more” is the message from Bolívar Bencosme, Design & Research Lead at Seriously Creative, who will conclude the afternoon with the Brain Boost Sales Lab.

This interactive session will help participants discover the power of diverse styles to optimize the sales process and further develop such skills as problem-solving and effectiveness. Attendees can then put these skills into practice at 5:30 p.m. during the networking cocktail to continue expanding their network of contacts.