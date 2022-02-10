SME Sales Summit to offer virtual trainings to promote business growth

The SME Sales Summit is the key event of the professional group's week-long schedule of activities focusing on the island's professional sales force.

The SME Sales Summit, a virtual event organized by the Puerto Rico Sales and Marketing Executives Association (SME, in Spanish) to mark Sales Professional Week, will seek to promote business growth through training, organizers said.

This sales summit will take place Feb. 17, in partnership with FORMA-LATAM Sales School and local resources to present an interactive training alternative aimed at salespeople, entrepreneurs and business owners throughout the island.

In addition, the virtual platform that will be used in the event will allow participants to expand their business network by creating their profile and exchanging contacts, the professional group stated.

The morning session’s educational track will be held workshop style and is divided into a conference with Gerardo Mendoza-Peña, CEO of FORMA-LATAM Sales School, focused on “How to discover, retain and empower the customer to generate more business,” followed by the opportunity to participate in two of five simultaneous interactive sessions with FORMA teachers on how to:

Calibrate the client or prospect map, by Fernando Guzmán; Carry out an onboarding prospecting considering the six circles of the sale, by Fernanda Barbosa; Sell advantages, benefits, differentiators and added values, by Christopher Gil; Handle objections by formulating solid sales arguments, by Verónica Casillas; and, Carry out an effective negotiation and close the sale, by Jesús Guerrero.

The groups of the simultaneous sessions will be small, with the camera on so that they can interact with the teachers during the practical exercises. As an added value, workshop participants will receive a Certificate of Continuing Education from FORMA and SME.

The afternoon program begins with the success story of Tania Ramírez-Matos, vice president of sales at Axis Group, who will talk about the pillars that made the difference in her career, which people can all apply to grow professionally in the field of sales. Next will be a talk entitled “Technological tools to improve sales management,” by Juan Carlos Pedreira, Digital+ Technology Strategist, Social Business Hub Digital, focused on technology that ranges from apps to online services that help people in their daily tasks.

The educational program closes with the conference entitled “Customer experience as a pillar of your sale” by Idia M. Martínez, president of Upfront Communication.

“Customers today are looking for a satisfying experience and this talk will cover: the salesperson’s role in the customer experience, effective CX practices during the sales process, how to learn how to create and analyze your Customer Journey Map so that it translates into sales,” the SME said to describe the focus of her presentation.

The event also offers companies the opportunity to recognize, together with the SME, the professionals who have achieved their sales goals. Distinguished Salesperson registration includes a plaque, their photo in the Association’s Sales Professional Week Supplement, and registration to participate in the SME Sales Summit. The deadline to nominate Distinguished Salesperson candidates is today.