‘Social determinants’ census underway in Vieques

January 31, 2019 50

Finding solutions to the core problems in Puerto Rico requires making visible the socioeconomic and health needs — also known as social determinants — of vulnerable and lagging populations.

With this in mind, a dozen community organizations from Vieques joined in late 2018 and determined to use technology to provide help with greater precision and urgency.

To achieve their objective, the organizations entered into collaborative agreements called “Sociants,” a digital platform that provides a social welfare census, which will allow them to use technology to close the gap among need, resources and attention faster and more effectively, organizers said.

Through Sociants.com, Puerto Ricans from the island municipality can report their needs so that community organizations can match their assistance more accurately.

The initiative that began Jan. 28, 2019, will last until the beginning of April 2019. Upon completion, it is expected that the needs of each household in the island are matched with timely community support, organizers added.

The tool provides for organizations to also refer needs they cannot address to other community groups or institutions to complement their efforts.

The entrepreneurial community organizations are inviting the general public to visit Sociants.com and report their needs as individuals or the support that they could remotely supply the island.

Some of the organizations in Vieques that are already collaborating with the project are ViequesLove, COREFI, Vieques En Rescate, the Agricultural Extension Service of the University of Puerto Rico, the Episcopal Church and the Immaculate Conception Parish, El Panal, La Ceiba de Vieques Park, the Municipality of Vieques and the Emergency Management Center.

“Sociants is the first platform to take a roster of populations and organizations further, facilitating collaboration among entities from all the sectors that must be involved in solving the problems that affect the quality of life of our populations,” said Diego Loinaz, President of Rema LLC., which is participating in the project.

Sociants provides intelligence to identify social determinants of health that impact the well-being of citizens. Based on the model of Responsible Health Communities of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the platform captures information in a standardized manner and in real time, allowing for the preventive implementation of measures that develop resilient communities.

“The best way to be better prepared for a next catastrophe is to work now, one individual at a time. This is the only way that will we have reliable and comprehensive information about the challenges that afflict our society,” Loinaz said.