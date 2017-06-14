USDA seeks to help socially disadvantaged rural farmers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for grants to help socially disadvantaged agricultural producers and rural business owners.

Luis R. García-Boria, Rural Development Acting State Director for Puerto Rico, said USDA is awarding up to $3 million in grants through the Socially Disadvantaged Groups Grant program to help small businesses retain and create jobs in rural areas.

Eligible grant recipients include cooperatives, groups of cooperatives and cooperative development centers that serve socially disadvantaged groups.

Examples of technical assistance include leadership training, and support to develop feasibility studies, business plans and strategic plans. Recipients can be based in any area, but the businesses or organizations they serve must be in an eligible rural area.

For more information on how to apply, see page 26426 of the June 7, 2017 Federal Register. The deadline to submit paper applications is July 25, 2017.