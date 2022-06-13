SoftBank Group’s Operator School launches entrepreneurial education program 

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Laura Gaviria-Halaby, SoftBank operating lead.

SoftBank Group’s Operator School (SBOS) announced that registration is open for its entrepreneurial education program, launching June 20, 2022.

Season 3 marks SBOS’s first “Web3 Series,” consisting of a 10-week curriculum with two weekly sessions designed to equip startup founders, employees, investors, and board members with the skills needed to unlock Web3 business models in Web2 companies, the firm stated.

The program — which is open to people from Puerto Rico — will include lessons from more than 20 experienced entrepreneurs, operators and investors who are shaping Web3, reflecting the growing role of decentralized technologies in the latest wave of innovation.

“The SoftBank Group Operator School delivers content to help accelerate the growth of technology startups – and this time it will focus on the foundations of blockchain and crypto and the opportunities Web3 unlocks,” said Laura Gaviria-Halaby, SoftBank operating lead.

“We know the importance of startups learning from each other, which is why SBOS offers a platform to help the next generation of tech startups make an impact,” she said.

Web3 experts will teach the master classes, including:

Konstantin Richter – CEO and Founder, Blockdaemon

Elena Ikonomovska – Co-Founder and Chief AI Officer, Mnemonic

Sam Englebardt – General Partner, Galaxy Interactive

Barbara Gonzalez Briseño – CFO, Bitso

Amr Shady – CEO, Tribal Credit

Nic Carter – Founding Partner, Castle Island Ventures

Samir Kerbage – CTO, Hashdex

Janine Yorio – CEO, Everyrealm

Mayor Francis Suarez – Mayor of Miami

Online master classes will occur on Mondays and Thursdays from 12-1 p.m., from June 20 to Aug. 25. Topics will include “Foundations of blockchain,” “The token economy, DeFi: Unlocking new financing models,” “The state of crypto regulation,” “Investing in crypto,” “The metaverse,” and “NFTs and their applications.”

In addition to the classes, for the first time, SoftBank and its partners will facilitate in-person networking opportunities in Miami, Mexico and Brazil throughout the duration of the program.

The program is open to anyone who registers by June 19 and will be moderated by Gaviria-Halaby and other SoftBank leaders, such as SoftBank Investment Advisers Operating Partner Javier Villamizar, SBIA Partner Tom Cheung and SBIA Investor Neil Cunha-Gomes. The program requires no prior Web3 or crypto knowledge or experience.

SoftBank Operator School launched in 2021 in an initial partnership with Florida International University, Miami Dade College and the University of Miami and has since built a community of over 8,000 tech entrepreneurs, students, and operators from more than 50 countries.

Master classes from Seasons 1 and 2, which focused on tech startup growth, operations, and venture fundraising, are available to watch on demand at softbankgroupoperatorschool.com.