P.R. software developer INVID expands to U.S. mainland

August 17, 2018 259

Puerto Rican software development firm INVID announced it is expanding its operations to the U.S. mainland with the opening of offices in Arlington, Virginia and Miami, Florida.

A full-service information technology company, INVID specializes in Agile software development, web portals, corporate intranets, business intelligence and outsourcing, and boasts deep expertise with Microsoft SharePoint, Office 365 and Azure.

With extensive experience across such industries as government, healthcare, financial services and communications, INVID helps simplify processes, engage workers and promote collaboration.

Initially, INVID will focus its mainland efforts on the greater Washington, D.C. area, where it can leverage its status as an SBA 8(a) certified business. However, with its added presence in Miami, INVID is positioned to partner with companies along the entire East Coast.

“We are very thirsty to use our passion for innovation to help organizations use technology to simplify their business processes,” said INVID CEO Alberto Lugo.

As a company based out of Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory, INVID is in the unique position of being an American company that offers nearshore outsourcing, the executive said.

That, coupled with its expertise and experience, allows INVID to deliver projects 30 percent faster and for 30 percent less than other domestic developers.

With more than 15 years of experience, INVID has already established a strong presence in the Caribbean and built a reputation for working closely with customers and using Agile methodology to meet customers’ needs.

“INVID was always accessible for questions or concerns. Their development expertise and flexible mindset were fantastic assets,” said Maria Luisa Bou, finance manager at the Puerto Rico Children’s Hospital.

Additionally, INVID has been honored with industry accolades, including being recognized as a Microsoft Certified Gold Partner and twice being named Microsoft Partner of the Year, in 2015 and 2017 respectively.