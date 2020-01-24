Sojittz de P.R. building $4M dealership in Plaza Las Américas to launch Genesis

January 24, 2020 157

Sojitz de Puerto Rico, parent company in charge of its distribution in Puerto Rico, announced the launch of its luxury car brand Genesis.

The introduction to the local market is coupled with the construction of a $4 million dealership and sales office at the Plaza Las Américas shopping center, in the former Borders location.

The 20,000 square-foot facility is divided into two main areas — a showroom and a service area — and will offer a range of services to enhance customer experience.

The showroom will have capacity for six vehicles and an additional space for delivery of new units, for which brand experts will be in charge of making a complete demo to each client about their new vehicle. The service area will have capacity for 11 vehicles, including a space for test drives.

The construction of the new facilities in Plaza Las Américas began in the second quarter of 2019 and the official opening is slated for April 2020, company officials said.

Three base models, namely the G70, the G80 and the G90, will be available when the dealership opens. The arrival in Puerto Rico of the first Genesis SUV — the GV80 — is planned for the second quarter of this year.

The company is forecasting it will achieve minimum sales of 500 units of the luxury vehicles in the first year of operation.

“The introduction to Puerto Rico of the Genesis brand is undoubtedly an important milestone in the operations of the parent company Sojitz of Puerto Rico on the island,” said Pablo Martínez, COO of Genesis Puerto Rico.

“It comes to reinforce what has been a solid commitment with the local consumer, always thinking of offering superior quality products, backed by a first-rate service, that make the experience of owning one of our vehicles worry free,” he said.

“More specifically, Genesis fills a market space that no other brand has managed to occupy, providing vehicles that are designed and manufactured differently, taking care of the smallest detail and integrating connectivity and technology as central axes of the design,” Martínez said.

The new Genesis operations in Puerto Rico are projected to initially generate about 16 direct jobs, increasing to 24, and another 10 indirect ones.

Some 35 jobs were created during the construction phase, which includes a modern and futuristic design, creating spaces for specific experiences, and “offering a sense of spaciousness and sophistication in tune with the expectation of a concessionaire of this level and stand format alone,” the company said.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.