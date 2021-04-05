Sol Puerto Rico launches Shell SmartPay pay-at-the-pump option

Shell customers will be able to pay at the pump through the new service, whose spokesman is entertainer Raymond Arrieta.

Sol Puerto Rico Limited, distributor of Shell fuels and Pennzoil lubricants in Puerto Rico, announced the launch of Shell SmartPay, a new application that gives local customers a contactless pay-at-the-pump option at more than 45 stations participating in the program.

“Shell SmartPay offers the easiest, fastest and safest way to pay for your gas at the network of participating Shell Stations,” said Mayra A. Blancovich, the company’s marketing coordinator. “Our goal is to continue expanding this service to benefit more consumers.”

To access the contactless payment service — which allows paying for gas without having to leave the car or stand in line — the consumer will need to download the Shell SmartPay application on iOS or Android smartphone devices.

Once installed, the user must create an account and log in to find the closest participating Shell station. Once they arrive at the Shell station, they must click on the “Pay at the pump” button in the app, scan the QR code label on the gas pump, select the amount they want to buy and confirm the transaction to be able to start pumping gas into the vehicle.

While the service is free to use, the app requires users to provide a credit or debit card number. Eventually, the company will add other in-app methods of payment, according to its Frequently Asked Questions on its website. If the customer overpays for gas, the mobile system will automatically issue a credit or refund.

With its Shell SmartPay option, Sol Puerto Rico joins other gasoline retailers enabling customers on the island to pay at the pump — a service that is broadly available on the US mainland.

In March 2019, Total Petroleum Puerto Rico announced a partnership with PayPal to pay for gas through the mobile phone, using the Total e-Wallet application, as News is my Business reported.

Author Details Author Details Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez Author Details Business reporter with 27 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico. My list of former employers includes Caribbean Business, The San Juan Star, and the Puerto Rico Daily Sun, among others. My areas of expertise include telecommunications, technology, retail, agriculture, tourism, banking and most other areas of the economy.