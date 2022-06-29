Sol Puerto Rico to re-brand Shell gas stations to Mobil

Image of a model with the key elements of a Mobil service station for the Sol Puerto Rico Limited network.

Sol Puerto Rico Limited, which currently operates a network of 177 Shell-branded gasoline stations on the island, has formalized a licensing agreement with ExxonMobil to use its “Mobil” brand — and drop Shell — starting Sept. 1, 2022.

The agreement with ExxonMobil consists of the distribution of Mobil brand fuels in Sol’s service station network, whose retailers and brand management are supported by the Sol team in Puerto Rico, the regional team of El Grupo Sol and that of its parent company, Parkland Corporation.

“We’re excited that our experienced, passionate and dedicated team at Sol, with extensive experience in the market, will lead this powerful value proposition for our retailers and consumers,” said Nanette Pagán-Soto, El Grupo Sol’s Brand, Communications and External Affairs manager.

“We’re convinced that this important relationship with ExxonMobil, our corporate culture and commitment to the highest operational and safety standards, our strategic and proven marketing management, together with our retailers, will position Mobil as the leading fuel brand in Puerto Rico,” she said.

Sol Petroleum lost its licensing to sell gasoline under the Shell brand in Puerto Rico earlier this year.

“Our commitment is to present the most relevant value propositions to our clients and consumers, through the highest quality products, services and facilities, and we’re convinced that we have made the best alliance to achieve this,” said Mayra Blancovich, manager of the Fuel Category and Programs of El Grupo Sol.

