Solar Now expands Puerto Rico operations, recruits installers

Solar Now is hiring staff and offering incentives, including commissions, bonuses, trips and weekly pay.

The renewable energy company is offering incentives and training for new employees.

Renewable energy service provider Solar Now has announced its expansion in Puerto Rico with the opening of a new headquarters in Hato Rey. The company is also recruiting staff to “power homes in Puerto Rico with the highest standards of excellence.”

With more than a decade of experience, Solar Now specializes in installing high-quality solar panels.

“The goal of the company is to offer the best renewable energy product with the best guarantee for the greatest benefit of the customer and their family. Within this goal, Solar Now optimizes each system so that it produces 20% more than the competition,” the company stated in a press release. It also emphasized its “reliable position in the market,” noting it has no fines with the Department of Consumer Affairs.

Solar Now also operates its own financing system with immediate approval and offers a range of employee incentives, including commissions, bonuses, trips and weekly pay.

“We train our employees to shine. At Solar Now, we help them turn their goals into reality. We want them to become renewable energy experts and achieve a lifestyle full of opportunities, success and rewards,” said William Carrión, CEO of Solar Now.

Those interested in applying for a position with Solar Now may call 787-304-1818.