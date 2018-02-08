Popular Business Solutions relaunched to support entrepreneurs

Popular Business Solutions, a set of tools that make it easier for merchants to manage their businesses on a daily basis has been relaunched, bank officials announced.

Full-time access to commercial accounts, online payroll payments and protection against fraud are some of the solutions that Popular Business Solutions offers.

“We understand the challenge that merchants face when having to perform multiple administrative tasks while offering the service to their customers,” said Miguel Páez, first vice president of Business Banking.

“Now more than ever, we continue to look for solutions so that commercial customers can remain focused what they are most passionate about their business,” he said.

The solution allows users to stop payments, make transfers between accounts, electronic payroll payments to suppliers and/or utilities, and control accounts with easy handling of checks and deposits.