Solx invests $64M in Puerto Rico’s first solar panel plant

Augusto Gallardo, chief operations officer of Solx, speaks during a press conference at the Puerto Rico governor’s executive mansion, La Fortaleza.

The Aguadilla facility will create up to 610 jobs and position the island as a clean tech hub.

With a $64 million investment that will create up to 610 jobs in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico Gov. Jenniffer González-Colón and Economic Development Secretary Sebastián Negrón-Reichard announced the establishment of Solx Puerto Rico (SPR), the island’s first solar panel manufacturing plant.

Located at the former Hewlett-Packard complex, the project is expected to “position the island as a regional hub for clean manufacturing in the Caribbean,” the governor said.

González-Colón said the project supports her administration’s focus on reshoring and energy transformation.

“Solx is a clear example of Puerto Rico’s ability to lead the national reshoring effort,” she said. “We will continue to support investments that strengthen our economy and help build the energy solutions our people and businesses urgently need. This will reduce dependence on imports and accelerate the implementation of energy projects across the island, mainly in large-scale industrial projects.”

Negrón-Reichard called Solx’s arrival “a transformative step to strengthen our advanced manufacturing sector and expand the island’s renewable energy role.”

“This project not only creates jobs, but positions Puerto Rico as a clean tech hub for the Caribbean and the United States,” he said.

Solx is now equipping the facility with advanced technology and expects to begin commercial operations in August. The company plans to create 200 direct jobs in its first phase and reach a total of 610 jobs within five years.

The investment reflects both the company’s confidence in Puerto Rico’s business environment and the government’s focus on strategic sectors. Solx will receive a portfolio of strategic incentives from the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish) to support job creation, workforce training and equipment acquisition.

Negrón-Reichard said the company’s total investment includes about $20 million for infrastructure preparation. The DDEC will provide $7.6 million in incentives — $6.4 million, or 10% of the company’s investment, for machinery and equipment, and a $1.2 million “workforce incentive” to support hiring, he explained.

James Holmes, CEO and co-founder of Solx, said Puerto Rico stood out for its potential.

“Puerto Rico is more than a market opportunity; it is a place where we can have a real long-term impact,” Holmes said. “The combination of strong renewable energy policies, growing demand for solar energy and workforce capacity make Puerto Rico the perfect environment for Solx to generate lasting value.”