Type to search

Featured Manufacturing

Solx invests $64M in Puerto Rico’s first solar panel plant

Maria Miranda March 25, 2025
Augusto Gallardo, chief operations officer of Solx, speaks during a press conference at the Puerto Rico governor’s executive mansion, La Fortaleza.
Augusto Gallardo, chief operations officer of Solx, speaks during a press conference at the Puerto Rico governor’s executive mansion, La Fortaleza.

The Aguadilla facility will create up to 610 jobs and position the island as a clean tech hub.

With a $64 million investment that will create up to 610 jobs in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico Gov. Jenniffer González-Colón and Economic Development Secretary Sebastián Negrón-Reichard announced the establishment of Solx Puerto Rico (SPR), the island’s first solar panel manufacturing plant.

Located at the former Hewlett-Packard complex, the project is expected to “position the island as a regional hub for clean manufacturing in the Caribbean,” the governor said.

González-Colón said the project supports her administration’s focus on reshoring and energy transformation. 

“Solx is a clear example of Puerto Rico’s ability to lead the national reshoring effort,” she said. “We will continue to support investments that strengthen our economy and help build the energy solutions our people and businesses urgently need. This will reduce dependence on imports and accelerate the implementation of energy projects across the island, mainly in large-scale industrial projects.”

Negrón-Reichard called Solx’s arrival “a transformative step to strengthen our advanced manufacturing sector and expand the island’s renewable energy role.”

“This project not only creates jobs, but positions Puerto Rico as a clean tech hub for the Caribbean and the United States,” he said.

Solx is now equipping the facility with advanced technology and expects to begin commercial operations in August. The company plans to create 200 direct jobs in its first phase and reach a total of 610 jobs within five years.

The investment reflects both the company’s confidence in Puerto Rico’s business environment and the government’s focus on strategic sectors. Solx will receive a portfolio of strategic incentives from the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish) to support job creation, workforce training and equipment acquisition.

Negrón-Reichard said the company’s total investment includes about $20 million for infrastructure preparation. The DDEC will provide $7.6 million in incentives — $6.4 million, or 10% of the company’s investment, for machinery and equipment, and a $1.2 million “workforce incentive” to support hiring, he explained.

James Holmes, CEO and co-founder of Solx, said Puerto Rico stood out for its potential.

“Puerto Rico is more than a market opportunity; it is a place where we can have a real long-term impact,” Holmes said. “The combination of strong renewable energy policies, growing demand for solar energy and workforce capacity make Puerto Rico the perfect environment for Solx to generate lasting value.”

Author Details
Maria Miranda
Author Details
Maria Miranda is an investigative reporter and editor with 20 years of experience in Puerto Rico’s English-language newspapers. In that capacity, she has worked on long-term projects and has covered breaking news under strict deadlines. She is proficient at mining data from public databases and interviewing people (both public figures and private sector individuals). She is also a translator, and has edited and translated an economy book on Puerto Rico’s fiscal crisis. She worked as an interpreter for FEMA during the recent recovery efforts of Hurricane María and earned her FEMA badge.
http://newsismybusiness.com
mmiranda@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Members of the Puerto Rico Hotel and Tourism Association’s Sales and Marketing Committee meet to discuss key tourism initiatives.
PRHTA expands tourism initiatives
NIMB Staff March 7, 2025
Puerto Rican towns shine at FITUR 2025, showcasing tourism innovation
NIMB Staff January 23, 2025
$110M Culebrinas Filtration Plant improvement project begins
NIMB Staff December 6, 2024
Lockheed Martin, Infosys BPM announce expansions, new jobs in Aguadilla
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez June 28, 2024

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK SPONSORED BY:

Puerto Rico must “commit as a jurisdiction to updating, modernizing and protecting technological information systems, both private and governmental. It has been proven that there is a direct correlation between a country’s economic development and its technological development.”

 

— William Bonaparte, chief operating officer, Cooperton

 

Related Stories

Members of the Puerto Rico Hotel and Tourism Association’s Sales and Marketing Committee meet to discuss key tourism initiatives.
PRHTA expands tourism initiatives
Puerto Rican towns shine at FITUR 2025, showcasing tourism innovation
$110M Culebrinas Filtration Plant improvement project begins
Lockheed Martin, Infosys BPM announce expansions, new jobs in Aguadilla
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2025 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.