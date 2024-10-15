Solx to open Puerto Rico’s 1st solar panel manufacturing facility

An aerial view of the Hewlett Packard campus in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, where Great Lakes Solx PR will establish the island’s first solar panel manufacturing facility.

The company will help the island reach its renewable energy goals.

Great Lakes Solx PR, LLC (Solx), a minority-owned solar panel manufacturing company, has announced plans to establish the first solar panel manufacturing facility in Puerto Rico.

The company will operate from the 65-acre Hewlett Packard (HP) Campus in Aguadilla, with commercial operations expected to begin in April 2025.

This initiative strengthens Puerto Rico’s role as a leader in renewable energy adoption and significantly boosts the local economy, company and government officials said.

“We’ve carefully selected our site in Aguadilla at HP’s world-class campus because we believe in the potential of this incredible community. HP has done a phenomenal job maintaining the state-of-the-art facility, and we’re working tirelessly to launch operations next year,” said James Holmes, CEO of Solx.

“We are excited to contribute to the local economy by creating jobs and supporting Puerto Rico’s renewable energy future,” he said.

Puerto Rico is recognized as a leader in solar energy adoption, driven by the ambitious goals outlined in the Puerto Rico Energy Public Policy Act (Act 17-2019) and the U.S. Department’s significant investments under the Inflation Reduction Act since its enactment. The island has set a clear target of transitioning to 100% renewable energy by 2050, with intermediate milestones of 40% renewable energy by 2025 and 60% by 2040.

The Solx facility will play a pivotal role in helping Puerto Rico achieve these targets, producing up to 1.2 gigawatts of solar panels annually to support both local projects and broader markets across the mainland United States.

“We’re committed to supporting Puerto Rico’s transition away from fossil fuels and toward a sustainable future powered by renewable energy. By manufacturing solar panels locally, we aim to directly contribute to the island’s energy transformation,” added Holmes.

The new Solx facility is set to initially create up to 250 high-skilled full-time jobs, providing valuable career opportunities for residents. These positions will enable Puerto Ricans to participate in the fast-growing renewable energy industry, offering long-term economic stability.

“Puerto Rico offers an ideal location and talent pool for solar panel manufacturing. This new facility will provide affordable solar panels to help the increasing demand for clean energy in the region,” said Gov. Pedro Pierluisi.

“The investment will spur economic growth and job creation, helping at the same time to build a sustainable future for Puerto Rico. We welcome Solx to Aguadilla and commend their vision in supporting the transition to renewable energy,” he added.

Solx has partnered with InvestPR, which played a “crucial role” in facilitating the company’s arrival on the island by guiding them through available incentives together with the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish), connecting them with real estate and talent selection resources, and introducing them to key stakeholders such as sector experts and industry associations.

“Solx’s decision to establish its operations in Puerto Rico is a testament to the island’s potential as a hub for renewable energy innovation,” said Ella Woger-Nieves, CEO of Invest Puerto Rico.

“We’re proud to have supported Solx in navigating the processes to set up their facility here. This initiative contributes to our renewable energy goals while creating valuable opportunities for Puerto Ricans in a critical and growing industry,” she noted.

InvestPR and DEDC will also support Solx’s workforce development efforts, ensuring that local talent is equipped with the skills needed to excel in the renewable energy sector.

“Once again, we see how cutting-edge companies decide to establish themselves on the Island due to our unique value proposition and highly skilled and trained workforce. Solx’s investment will create over 250 jobs in Aguadilla and help meet the great demand for solar panels in Puerto Rico. We welcome an investment that will greatly help meet our renewable energy goals,” said DDEC Secretary Manuel Cidre said.

In addition to supporting Puerto Rico’s energy goals, the Solx facility will serve as a local vendor for solar panels, providing locally manufactured products made by Puerto Ricans for Puerto Ricans. This local production reduces the island’s reliance on imported energy products, ensuring that Puerto Rico has a sustainable and resilient energy infrastructure.

Solx is on track to begin commercial operations in April 2025, marking a “significant milestone” in Puerto Rico’s journey toward renewable energy independence, officials said.

With the ability to produce solar panels at scale, Solx will meet the growing demand for renewable energy solutions on the island and across the mainland U.S., serving utility, commercial, and residential markets.