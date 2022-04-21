Sorenson opens Spanish and ASL service operations in Puerto Rico

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Students enrolled in the Colegio San Gabriel performed a song as part of a play based on Holy Week that was presented at Sorenson's event before members of the deaf community, sign language interpreters and company executives.

Sorenson, a communication services provider for deaf and hard-of-hearing people, announced an expansion of its Spanish language and American Sign Language (ASL) services to Puerto Rico.

The company is hiring ASL interpreters who will be based in Puerto Rico, working either from home or from an interpreting center, company officials said.

“Sorenson is pleased to renew our focus on our Spanish and ASL interpretation services, and we recognize how integral this work is to connect our communities,” said Jorge Rodriguez, CEO of Sorenson.

“Expanding our services means we can support job creation and opportunity growth for underrepresented people, and we believe Puerto Rico is the right place to continue our mission of leveraging the power of language to help relationships thrive,” he said.

To support interpreter needs, Sorenson is offering work-from-home interpreting positions and plans to open an interpreting center later this year.

The initial hiring goal is 100 signed and spoken interpreters, with plans to increase with additional staff as Sorenson’s presence in Puerto Rico grows, he said.

These roles will not only offer connection and communication options for the deaf community, but they will also support local economic development and create increased opportunities for diverse communities, he added.

As part of its expansion, Sorenson has partnered with Claro PR, which will offer its telecom services, namely internet connectivity, for the future interpreting center.

“It is an honor for Claro to be part of this collaborative alliance which supports the deaf and hard-of-hearing community in Puerto Rico. In Claro, we are continuously looking to facilitate communication using our advanced technologies,” said Enrique Ortiz de Montellano, president and chief executive officer of Claro.

Through its sign language services and Internet Protocol Captioned Telephone Service (IP CTS) for people with hearing loss, Sorenson processes more than 140 million conversations annually.

“We understand how critical access to communication and technology is for all Deaf and hard-of-hearing people, and Sorenson is pleased to commit our services to Colegio San Gabriel and the broader community in Puerto Rico. We look forward to a strong and enduring relationship,” said Lance Pickett, Sorenson’s chief relationship officer.