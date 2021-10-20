Type to search

‘Sounds like Puerto Rico’ series nominated for 5 Emmy Awards

Contributor October 20, 2021
The series takes viewers on a journey to understand Puerto Rican sounds and lingo, and covers a variety of topics, including nature, music, culture, history and coffee.

The series “Sounds like Puerto Rico” produced by Discover Puerto Rico has been nominated in five categories in the 45th Annual Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards, the island’s Destination Marketing Organization announce.

This series was created to educate potential visitors about the island in an entertaining way, sparking inspiration and trip ideas for future visits, the DMO stated.

“We’re thrilled to see that the series “Sounds like Puerto Rico” has been included in the Emmy nominees list for this year,” said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.

“The creativity, passionpassion, and talent of our team at Discover Puerto Rico is changing the way consumers perceive our island,” he said. “Connecting Puerto Rico’s beautiful and unique tourism product in an inspirational way is what the DMO does best, and these nominations are a testament to that.”

The nominations for the series “Sound like Puerto Rico” are:

  • Director — Long Form Content (Post Produced): Jean-Paul Polo, Darlien Morales
  • Editor — Long Form Content: Manuel Pimentel
  • Photographer — Long Form Content: Darlien Morales, Jean-Paul Polo
  • Writer — Long Form Content: Jean-Paul Polo, Darlien Morales
  • Magazine Program (Series): Jean-Paul Polo, Darlien Morales

The winners will be announced Dec. 11, 2021.

