Southwest adding new seasonal flights to Puerto Rico from St. Louis, Buffalo

Southwest is adding new seasonal service to the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport. (Credit: Diego A. Cantor)

Starting Nov. 13, 2021, Southwest Airlines will begin Saturday-only service between both St. Louis and Buffalo/Niagara Falls and the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (LMM) in Carolina, the carrier announced.

The new flights to Puerto Rico will have an initial economic impact of about $1.2 million during the months of November and December, Puerto Rico Tourism Co. Executive Director Carlos Mercado confirmed.

The new flights “are the result of the efforts being made by the government of Puerto Rico through the Tourism Co. to continue encouraging the development of air access and implement strategic plans that strengthen the competitiveness of our destination,” he said.

“The airline shares our vision of Puerto Rico as a destination that has all the qualities to offer a safe and world-class stay to its passengers and we look forward to continuing to collaborate to maximize the growth potential of our alliance,” Mercado added.

“These new routes to St. Louis and Buffalo demonstrate the great potential that Southwest sees on the island as a tourist and business destination. We’re very excited and confident that this will be the beginning of more routes and flight frequencies that we will see increasing in the future, as the airline industry and the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Ports Authority Executive Director Joel A. Pizá-Batiz.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.