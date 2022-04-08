Spanish airline Iberia emblazons aircraft with image of Puerto Rico

The artwork, which features the tagline “Descubre Puerto Rico” (“Discover Puerto Rico”) is on an aircraft with a capacity for 180 passengers.

Iberia, Spain’s flagship airline, has emblazoned one of its Airbus A320 aircraft with an image allusive to Puerto Rico, which will fly to more than 100 European destinations.

The unveiling is part of the agreement signed between Iberia and the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. to make the island known as a tourist destination in the 45 destinations in Spain and 52 in Europe which the airline flies to in short-and medium-haul routes.

The agreement also includes a variety of actions through the airline’s communication channels such as the on-board entertainment system, the “Ronda Iberia” magazine, its profiles on social networks or its website, among others.

Other airlines have done similar initiatives to promote Puerto Rico as a tourist destination like JetBlue with its “Bluerican” airplane design and Frontier, which will feature the island’s coqui on one of its aircraft tails.

This year, Iberia will mark 73 years since its first flight to the island and will increase frequencies to five weekly flights between Puerto Rico and Madrid during the summer.

“After the federal restrictions that paused flights on the important direct route between the island and Europe were lifted last July, Iberia has increased the availability of seats on trips to Puerto Rico, exceeding the capacity they offered prior to the pandemic,” said Tourism Co. Executive Director Carlos Mercado-Santiago.

“Our commitment to Puerto Rico is complete. Iberia is the only European airline that flies direct to the island and this summer we will increase flights to reach five weekly frequencies, above the capacity we offered before the pandemic, a reason for joy that joins the celebration of the 73rd anniversary of the first flight with the beloved Caribbean island,” said the Director of Customers, Transformation and Technology at Iberia, Gabriel Perdiguero.

Gov. Pedro Pierluisi and Víctor Moneo Iberia’s Director of Latin America Sales and Iberia Institutional Agreements were on hand for the unveiling of the colorful image on the aircraft.