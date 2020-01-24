Spanish airline Iberia to boost traffic to P.R. by 55% in ’20

January 24, 2020 125

Spanish airline Iberia announced plans to increase its flights to Puerto Rico by 55% this year vs. 2019, adding more than 128,000 seats in 2020, representing an additional injection of some $7 million in passenger spending on the island.

During the FITUR 2020 International Tourism Fair in Madrid, Puerto Rico Tourism Co. Executive Director Carla Campos and Iberia President Luis Gallego signed an agreement to confirm the expansion, as well as other promotional strategies.

In 2020, in addition to the year-round flights, Iberia will gradually increase its offer and in July it will offer daily flights between Madrid and San Juan, Gallegos said.

This increase in capacity supposes a “substantial improvement” in connectivity between Puerto Rico and the more than 100 cities that Iberia serves in Europe and Asia, and where the airline will promote the Caribbean island as a tourist destination.

The agreement reached between Iberia and the Tourism Co. includes different executions through Iberia’s communication channels such as Ronda Iberia magazine, its social media profiles or through www.iberia.com, officials said.

“We trust that our collaboration will be very successful. Aside from promoting Puerto Rico, we’re adding a very significant capacity increase that we hope will serve to increase demand,” he said. “We have just celebrated 70 years of our first flight to Puerto Rico and we hope to continue flying to San Juan for many more years. ”

Meanwhile, Campos said “the relationship between Puerto Rico and Iberia is stronger today than ever. During the last two years Iberia has increased its presence in Puerto Rico, evolving from having direct seasonal service between Madrid and San Juan to connecting both destinations with a direct flight throughout the year.”

