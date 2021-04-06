Spanish Broadcasting System, Katz Radio Group announce multi-year partnership

The new SBS-Katz partnership seeks to amplify both firm’s commitments to increasing multicultural offerings for current brands.

Spanish Broadcasting System Inc. announced it has teamed up with Katz Radio Group, which will now serve as SBS’s national sales representative under a multi-year agreement.

Under the new partnership, Katz divisions — Christal Radio and Katz Radio — will manage SBS’ national spot business along with the creation of multicultural audio marketing campaigns across SBS’s major markets: New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, San Francisco and Puerto Rico.

The new SBS-Katz partnership seeks to amplify both firm’s commitments to increasing multicultural offerings for current brands “as, more than ever before, advertisers are aware of the need to invest in targeting diverse audiences with cultural and inclusive messaging.”

Katz will also continue to lead audio advocacy efforts with advertisers and agencies to ensure diversity, equity and inclusion in media planning and buying, the firm stated.

“As the largest minority-owned and certified Hispanic multimedia company, we have been committed to culturally engaging, entertaining and uplifting Hispanics across the nation since our inception nearly four decades ago,” said Albert Rodríguez, COO, Spanish Broadcasting System.

“Our partnership with Katz is a testament of our commitment and we couldn’t be more excited to work with them on developing innovative solutions for brands that are looking to engage with Hispanics through our unparalleled offerings,” he said.

Meanwhile, Christine Travaglini, president of Katz Radio Group, said, “the new partnership with SBS further amplifies Katz’s commitment to providing Hispanic marketing solutions to our advertisers with unparalleled scale. We’re thrilled to partner with Latino powerhouse SBS during this exciting time for multicultural marketing.”

