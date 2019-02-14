Spirit Airlines announces more routes to San Juan

February 14, 2019 36

Starting today, Spirit Airlines will begin daily nonstop service to Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport from Tampa International Airport (TPA) and Baltimore-Washington International Airport (BWI).

The additional service will strengthen Spirit’s position as a major carrier for Puerto Rico, as it currently serves both San Juan and Aguadilla. In October 2018, Spirit launched nonstop service connecting Orlando, Fla. to Aguadilla.

“We’re so proud to have been serving Puerto Rico since 2001, and we are thrilled to be expanding here again,” said Mark Kopczak, Spirit Airlines’ vice president of Network Planning.

“We believe these new routes from Tampa and Baltimore will provide greater convenience to our guests with more low fare, nonstop flights,” he said.

The latest service expansion comes with continued growth for Spirit Airlines. Recently the airline announced it will be starting service in Jacksonville, Fla., which will also connect to Baltimore/Washington, DC, Detroit, Chicago and Fort Lauderdale.

The new route between Tampa and San Juan will join the resumption of nonstop seasonal flights starting in November between Tampa and Akron-Canton, Boston, Cleveland, Hartford, Latrobe, Minneapolis and Pittsburgh.