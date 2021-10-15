Spirit Airlines announces new route connecting Orlando and Ponce

The route between Orlando and Ponce will increase to eight the direct flight options offered by the airline between Puerto Rico and Florida.

The Puerto Rico Tourism Company announced the arrival of new Spirit Airlines flight routes connecting Orlando and Ponce starting February 2022 during the World Routes 2021 convention.

Spirit will be operating a daily nonstop flight between Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Mercedita International Airport (PSE), with about 52,925 additional seats projected per year and an economic impact of more than $6.6 million for Puerto Rico.

“Increasing the availability of seats and flight options is an integral part of the plan to maximize the development and decentralization of our tourism industry, and its contribution to the economy in all regions of the Island,” said Tourism Co. Executive Director Carlos Mercado-Santiago.

The new route continues Spirit’s expansion in Puerto Rico through the island’s three international airports. Spirit began offering service to the island with its first flight to San Juan in 2001 and expanded its operations to the Rafael Hernández International airport in Aguadilla in 2007.

Spirit will use a 145-passenger capacity A319 aircraft with all-new interiors that include ergonomic seating and wi-fi, allowing passengers access to streaming service on their personal electronic devices.