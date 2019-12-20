Spirit Airlines expands nonstop service from Luis Muñoz Marín airport

December 20, 2019 202

Low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines announced the expansion of service to Luis Muñoz Marín International airport with daily nonstop flights from Boston Logan International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport, with a second daily flight from to New Jersey beginning Feb. 1, 2020.

Three other cities will receive an additional daily flight to LMM in 2020 to complement existing service to the island.

Orlando International Airport, effective Feb. 21, 2020;

Philadelphia International Airport, effective March 1, 2020; and,

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, effective May 21, 2020

The new flights cap off 20 years of growth that started with Spirit’s first flight to Puerto Rico in 2001. Guests have even more options coming next summer when Spirit plans to continue its standard practice of adding additional seasonal flights to make sure plenty of seats are available, the carrier said.

“We’re thrilled to expand our Puerto Rico service portfolio with new destinations and more nonstops to beautiful San Juan,” said John Kirby, vice president of network planning at Spirit Airlines.

“Our new flights from Boston and Newark give our guests more opportunities to escape to this incredible destination of discovery and leisure,” he said.

Aerostar Airport Holdings CEO Jorge Hernández, who oversees the airport’s operations said, “For Aerostar, it is a priority to be able to provide passengers with the greatest amount and frequency of flights. This way, we can expand the island’s possibilities while further developing visitor traffic.”

“We thank Spirit for choosing Puerto Rico to inaugurate these two new routes. Newark and Boston are destinations with great demand among Puerto Ricans, so we trust that these new routes will be successful,” he said.

Meanwhile, Carla Campos, executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company said the expansions of service in Puerto Rico with new daily flight routes from Newark and Boston means that each destination will have 64,970 additional seats annually, which represents an economic impact of approximately $25 million for Newark and $28 million for Boston.

“We are confident that this increase in air capacity will continue to expand travel alternatives for thousands of passengers through the Luis Muñoz Marín Airport,” she said.

Spirit joined several other carriers — Iberia, Frontier, and American Airlines — that announced this week expanded service to the island in coming months.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.