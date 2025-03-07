Spirit, Frontier expand flight routes from Luis Muñoz Marín 

Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport is expanding direct routes to the U.S. mainland and the Caribbean.

Puerto Rico gains nonstop flights to San Antonio, Texas, and Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

Puerto Rico’s air travel network continues to expand as Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines introduce new routes, further strengthening the island’s connectivity within the Caribbean and to the U.S. mainland.

For the first time, travelers from San Antonio International Airport (airport code SAT) will have a nonstop connection to the Caribbean with Spirit Airlines’ new service to Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (airport code SJU). Operating up to four times weekly, this route marks a milestone as SAT’s first direct link to the region.

“Our new, milestone service provides critical connectivity between the two vibrant communities of San Antonio and San Juan,” said John Kirby, vice president of network planning at Spirit Airlines. “We’re always looking to add new, exciting destinations for our Guests to visit and explore, and our new service will make it easier for travelers to enjoy a vacation on the Island of Enchantment or the Alamo City.”

Glorianna Yamin, vice president of marketing at Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s destination marketing organization, highlighted the new route’s role in improving accessibility for U.S. travelers.

“This new route makes traveling to Puerto Rico easier than ever, offering San Antonio residents a seamless way to experience our island’s vibrant culture, stunning natural beauty and the warm hospitality Puerto Rico is known for. And as a U.S. territory, no passport is required for U.S. citizens, making it even more convenient to discover Puerto Rico and truly ‘Live Boricua,’” Yamin said, referring to Discover Puerto Rico’s current tourism campaign.

Frontier launches San Juan–Puerto Plata service

Meanwhile, Frontier Airlines is adding another Caribbean destination, launching nonstop service from SJU to Gregorio Luperón International Airport (airport code POP) in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. The twice-weekly service begins June 19, expanding the airline’s regional footprint.

“We are thrilled to add another destination from San Juan to our route map, unlocking convenient nonstop access to the north coast of the Dominican Republic for visitors to explore and enjoy,” said Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operations design at Frontier Airlines.

The new route aligns with Puerto Rico’s strategy to position itself as a key hub for Caribbean air travel, said Willianette Robles-Cancel, executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company.

“This announcement further strengthens Puerto Rico’s position as a key air hub in the Caribbean,” Robles-Cancel said. “The increase of new routes and the expansion of the network with direct flights are essential for the growth of our tourism sector, as well as for the creation of multidestination travel options across the region. Frontier shares our vision of Puerto Rico’s potential as a world-class destination, and we are grateful for their trust and role in making the island easily accessible and more attractive for everyone.”

With this latest addition, Frontier now offers nonstop service to 26 destinations from San Juan.