St. Regis Bahía Beach moving ahead on $30M expansion as it marks 10th anniversary

November 12, 2020 43

The St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort is moving forward on its plans to complete a $30 million expansion to its luxury beachfront property in 2021, as it marks its first decade since opening in Río Grande.

In an interview with this media outlet, General Manager José M. Torres confirmed the project announced in 2018 to add 60 new oceanfront guest rooms split among three new towers on a stretch of land adjacent to the main hotel property is set to be finished next year.

“We’re committed to the prosperity and economic development in Puerto Rico, as well as its travel and tourism industry,” said Torres, who recently joined the Puerto Rico Hotel & Tourism Association’s board of directors, from where he is contributing to bring the sector back amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The luxury tourists that we cater to expect the same level of service and experience that they had pre-pandemic. So, I would say that I haven’t seen a change in their profile other than making sure that we have the safe environment that they’re looking to see, which is everybody wearing a mask and that there’s hand sanitizer available,” he said.

Torres said that while the general prediction is that most hotels on the island will lose about 40% of their occupancy due to the pandemic when compared year-over-year , the St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort’s is seeing a difference of 18%, he said.

“I can tell you that we’re doing better than most of our competitors. The executive order in place right now has allowed us to operate. We have been able to take care of our luxury guests and the current executive order hasn’t been an obstacle yet,” he said. “The more restrictions are eased, the better we’ll be able to operate.”

Securing a healthy flow of tourists during the upcoming peak season, which runs from December to April 2021, will also require government and sector representatives to shift their focus from attracting locals to focusing on off-island visitors, he said.

“I think that Puerto Rico did a great job with promoting [tourism offers] to locals. I think that if these restrictions do ease, we need to start promoting to travelers,” he said, looking ahead to the first quarters of 2021.

As a member of the PRHTA board, Torres said he wants “to be able to also be a voice to — along with other industry leaders — work [to promote] our destination as a whole.”

The St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort broke ground in 2008 and took two years to complete, at an investment of $172 million. It was initially owned by a local group of investors, who inaugurated the property on Nov. 4, 2010. In September 2013, New York-based investment firm Paulson & Co. Inc. bought a majority interest in the hotel, adding it to its local portfolio of properties.

The Río Grande property is a planned community that sits on 483 acres, nestled between the El Yunque National Forest and the Espiritu Santo River. The property includes the 139-room St. Regis hotel as well as luxury homes first built in 2007.

The St. Regis, as well as many hotel properties in Puerto Rico, bounced back from the blow Hurricane María dealt the island in September 2017. In December 2018, the owners announced the reopening of the hotel following a $60 million renovation.

At the time, the St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort also announced the new $85 million beachfront, ultra-luxury residential development, Ocean Drive, as well as the Atlantic Drive Estates. It also unveiled plans for a resort expansion, comprised of 30 condominium residences in three beachfront buildings, known as the Ocean Drive Beachfront Residences.

So far, one of the three towers have been completed, with a second one already under construction. The third building will break ground next year, for an opening in late 2021, Torres said. The Atlantic Drive Estates are already being sold, he added.

Author Details Author Details Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez Business reporter with 25 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico. My list of former employers includes Caribbean Business, The San Juan Star, and the Puerto Rico Daily Sun, among others. My areas of expertise include telecommunications, technology, retail, agriculture, tourism, banking and most other areas of the economy.