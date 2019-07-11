Stantec gets $3M contract for infrastructure damage assessment in P.R.

July 11, 2019 157

Global design and engineering firm Stantec has been awarded a $3 million assignment to lead engineering services for infrastructure damage assessments in Puerto Rico, it announced.

The project was awarded under Stantec’s indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with the Eastern Federal Lands (EFL) Division of the Federal Highway Administration involving highway and/or bridge design and engineering services in the eastern U.S. mainland and territories.

The assignment involves the review of roadways and bridges impacted by Hurricane María in the greater Ponce region, which includes the municipalities of Coamo, Jayuya, Juana Diaz, Orocovis, Peñuelas, Ponce, and Villalba.

This region includes 84 roadway and 11 bridge sites that have been impacted by the torrential rains and flooding brought about by Hurricane María that hit the island in September 2017.

Stantec, with the support of Puerto Rico-based CSA Architects and Engineers, will assess damages, create Damage Description and Dimensions reports, and develop scopes of work to repair or replace infrastructure while incorporating hazard mitigation measures.

The project supports EFL’s goal to restore damaged areas and bring impacted roadways and bridges up to current Puerto Rico Highway and Transportation Authority standards, while considering opportunities for resilient design where appropriate.

A team of Stantec experts is supporting this project with expertise in damage assessment, roadway design, hydrology and hydraulics, bridge engineering, archaeology, environmental protection, and water resources engineering.