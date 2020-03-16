Starbucks stores in Puerto Rico to operate in carry-out, delivery, drive-up window modes

March 16, 2020 197

Starting today Starbucks stores will be operating during special hours only for carry-out and delivery through the Uber Eats service, or through its drive-up windows, General Manager of Starbucks Puerto Rico Idis Ortiz said. This new schedule will remain in place through Mar. 30.

The Starbucks stores that will be offerinag pick-up service and Uber Eats from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. are: San Patricio, Cala Costas, Plaza Escorial, Los Paseos, Garden Hills Plaza, Los Prados, Río Hondo, Plaza Dorada, Gallery Plaza, Ana G. Méndez, Starbucks Express (until 5:30 p.m.) and Plazoleta 169 in Guaynabo.

Starbucks stores that will only offer carry-out service from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. are: Old San Juan, Condado Village, Caribe Hilton, Condado Plaza, Macy’s in Ponce, Buchanan, Los Colobos, Santa Isabel, Plaza Sultana in Mayagüez and the store at Luis Muñoz Marín Airport (until 7 p.m.).

Starbucks stores that have drive-thru windows and will offer service from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. are: Plaza Sultana (Mayaguez), South Meadows (Santa Isabel), Los Prados (Caguas), Plazoleta 169 (Guaynabo ), Los Paseos, Plaza Olmedo, Ana G. Méndez, Plaza Dorada and Los Colobos.

The Starbucks stores in Plaza Las Américas, Plaza Carolina, Montehiedra and Plaza del Sol will be closed until Mar. 30, Ortiz said.

