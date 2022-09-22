Type to search

Starlink in Puerto Rico had fastest satellite internet in North America

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez September 22, 2022
Ookla has covered SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet for more than a year with an ongoing series on satellite internet performance.

SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service in Puerto Rico was the fastest in North America during the second quarter of 2022 with a median download speed of 112.22 Mbps, followed by Starlink in Mexico (80.17 Mbps), Canada (75.73 Mbps), and the US mainland (62.53 Mbps), according to Ookla, a company dedicated to measuring internet connection speeds and performance.

In a study of the firm’s satellite performance in Europe, Oceania, North America, and South America during the period, Ookla confirmed that Starlink in Puerto Rico and Mexico was faster than their countries’ fixed broadband providers combined (74.80 Mbps and 45.50 Mbps, respectively), while fixed broadband in the US mainland (150.12 Mbps) and Canada (106.41 Mbps) was faster than each country’s satellite providers.

“In every country except Mexico, fixed broadband upload speeds were faster than satellite speeds. Starlink in Mexico edged out fixed broadband providers 14.48 Mbps to 12.20 Mbps. Latency was higher for every satellite provider compared to fixed broadband. Starlink in the US had the lowest median latency among satellite providers at 48 ms,” the study showed.

“We’ve seen Starlink launch in new locations across the world, and while some speeds have shown signs of slowing down from their initial launches, the newly announced T-Mobile partnership with Starlink could extend the benefit of satellite connections to the mobile market,” it noted.

This analysis includes results from eight additional countries, two new providers, and expanded data for Starlink, HughesNet, and Viasat. The study also examine how Starlink’s internet performance has changed over the past year in Canada, France, Germany, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Starlink speeds decreased in every country that Ookla surveyed over the past year as more users sign up for service, it stated.

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez
Business reporter with 29 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico. My list of former employers includes Caribbean Business, The San Juan Star, and the Puerto Rico Daily Sun, among others. My areas of expertise include telecommunications, technology, retail, agriculture, tourism, banking and most other segments of Puerto Rico’s economy.
mkantrow@newsismybusiness.com
