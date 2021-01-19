Type to search

State Dept. waives penalties for co.’s late on annual reports

Contributor January 19, 2021
Secretary of State Larry N. Seilhamer.

Secretary of State, Larry N. Seilhamer announced Administrative Order 2021-01, which grants an amnesty eliminating fines or penalties imposed on active entities for not filing annual reports or paying their annual fees prior to 2020 on time.

The amnesty period begins today and ends Feb.17, 2021 and applies only to active entities. The fine waiver will apply to the annual reports from corporations and the annual fees paid by LLCs.

“Given the difficulties that we’re going through due to the earthquakes and the COVID-19 pandemic, and to temper the amnesty deadline with that of filing the 2020 annual report and 2020 annual fees, we decided to declare this new amnesty,” Seilhamer said.

The administrative order also applies to entities covered by payment plans, provided that the amount already paid covers the costs of annual reports in the cases of corporations and the costs of annual fees in the cases of LLCs.

For more information about the amnesty, send an email to: support@estado.pr.gov.

