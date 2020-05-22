Statistics Institute, League of Cities partner to share efforts, resources

May 22, 2020 226

The Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics and the Puerto Rico League of Cities signed a collaboration agreement to share efforts and resources to increase knowledge and understanding among municipal employees on statistical methodologies, data use and management.

The League of Cities — represented by Executive Director Cristina M. Miranda-Palacios — is a nonprofit that unites local governments in a non-partisan effort to improve the quality of life of the Puerto Rican people. Through this alliance both entities will share information and resources.

The League will allow the Institute to access official, reliable and quality information and statistics on the municipalities, she said.

Meanwhile, the Institute — lead by its Executive Director Orville M. Disdier — will provide expert advice on the analysis of municipal data, particularly with the aim of developing metrics that allow comparing and generating socioeconomic development, health, and quality of life indicators for its residents.

“Part of the Institute’s vision is to guarantee that Puerto Rico has complete, reliable, and fast and universal access statistics. This includes making such statistics available to government agencies as part of their analysis and decision-making process, and for the benefit of cities,” said Disdier.

Part of the data that the Institute may provide to the League are statistics on COVID-19, economic activity and demographic aspects in the municipalities, as well as statistics produced by the US Census Bureau, among others.

The agreement will be in place through June 2022.