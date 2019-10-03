Statistics Institute unveils new website to measure sustainable development goals in P.R.

October 3, 2019 183

The Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics, in collaboration with the United Nations Foundation, (UNA-USA Puerto Rico) have joined forces to launch a website to make it possible for Puerto Rico to have indicators that measure its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) approved by the United Nations.

Ricardo Arzuaga-Chaves, Executive director of UNA-USA Puerto Rico, explained that the 17 Sustainable Development Goals were approved in 2015 by the United Nations’ 193 member states and represent a global framework for action with specific and measurable goals to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that people enjoy peace and prosperity by 2030.

“This type of alliances will allow us to collect data and statistics, to generate the greatest amount of indicators that will allow Puerto Rico to be included in the various international sources of information, so that its progress can be compared with other countries and jurisdictions around the world,” said Orville M. Disdier, interim executive director of the Statistics Institute.



The website includes a section called “Exemplary Projects,” whose purpose is to highlight those organizations or individuals that work directly or indirectly with the fulfillment of the Sustainable Development Goals in Puerto Rico.

“This will allow, among other aspects, for citizens to have access to data and learn about the multiple projects that are being carried out in Puerto Rico to achieve these objectives,” said Project Manager Ana G. Jara-Castro.

