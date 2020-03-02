STK San Juan’s cocktail menu features Premium Spirits Collection

March 2, 2020 260

Destilería Serrallés Inc., producer of Puerto Rico’s premium rum Don Q, and La Cava de Serrallés presented its exclusive cocktail menu featuring several brands from the Premium Spirits Collection at STK San Juan.

Since its inception in 2018, the Serrallés Premium Spirits Collection program has collaborated with high-profile restaurants on the island offering unique cocktail crafting with the company’s premium portfolio of spirits, both locally produced as well as imported.

World-class bartenders from La Factoría have been entrusted with creating unique recipes for each bar and restaurant as part of this alliance, to elevate cocktail experiences for customers, Serrallés officials said.

STK’s spirits paired menu offers an array of savory appetizers, entrées and delicious desserts for a memorable gastronomic experience, including:

Spiced Watermelon with El Jimador Tequila and heirloom tomato salad;

Curious Jorge with Don Q Cristal and tuna tartare;

Ventana al Mar with Don Q Oak Barrel Spiced rum, passion fruit with beef sliders;

Jungle Punch with Don Q Gold and warm Brussel sprouts salad;

Drink, Don’t Rum with Don Q Gran Añejo rum and bone-in filet; and,

Condado 75 with Gin, Barron’s Intense Ginger Liqueur and mignonette oysters on the half-shell.

All of the featured cocktail recipes were crafted integrating local ingredients to portray unique flavors from Puerto Rico, Serrallés executives said.