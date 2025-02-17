Strategic leadership in innovation era: Learning from the next generation

Hiring young professionals in finance and technology has been both a stimulating challenge and a valuable learning experience for INprende.

INprende’s Rafael Sánchez-Torres on how embracing young professionals’ perspectives fosters adaptability, efficiency and long-term growth.

In today’s rapidly evolving work environment, leadership is no longer just about directing teams and making decisions — it’s about listening, adapting and creating space for new ideas to flourish. According to a survey conducted by Harvard Business Review, 83% of respondents believed that a diverse workforce enhances creativity and innovation within an organization.

My experience at INprende confirms this firsthand. Throughout my journey as an executive, particularly in hiring and integrating high-level young professionals into our finance and technology divisions, I have seen how embracing the fresh perspectives of the next generation has transformed not just our business but my own growth as a leader.

The power of fresh perspectives

Hiring young professionals in finance and technology has been both an exciting challenge and a rewarding learning experience. At INprende, we have made a conscious effort to recruit individuals who not only have strong technical skills but also bring an INnovative mindset. These professionals challenge conventional ways of thinking, pushing us toward more efficient, forward-looking solutions.

For example, when we brought in young talent for our finance department, they questioned existing workflows and proposed automation solutions that reduced processing time by 40%. Instead of resisting these changes, we embraced them, realizing their potential to refine and modernize our operations. Similarly, in INprende Technologies, young engineers and developers integrated artificial intelligence-driven automation, elevating our capabilities and expanding the value we deliver to clients.

Leadership as a two-way learning process

One of the most transformative realizations I’ve had as a leader is that leadership is not just about guiding others — it’s about allowing yourself to be guided. At INprende, we have fostered a culture where learning is a two-way street. Understanding the perspectives of the new generation has helped us develop a more open-minded approach to decision-making. It has reinforced the idea that leadership is not about knowing everything but about building the right environment where diverse ideas can be tested, refined and implemented.

I recall a specific moment when a young developer proposed a new framework for our internal dashboards. Initially skeptical, I took the time to understand their approach. The result? A system that improved usability, cut maintenance time in half and provided deeper insights for decision-making. That experience reinforced the importance of staying receptive to unconventional solutions and encouraging experimentation without the fear of failure.

Balancing strategy with agility

In a highly competitive and fast-paced environment, strategic leadership requires balancing structure with adaptability. This is especially true in industries like finance and technology, where decisions must be both data-driven and forward-thinking. Integrating younger talent at INprende has made us realize the importance of agility — being willing to pivot when necessary while maintaining a clear strategic vision.

For instance, when implementing new automation processes in our financial operations, we initially relied on traditional cost-benefit analyses. However, working alongside a team that understands the speed of technological change helped us recognize that sometimes, fast execution and iteration are more valuable than prolonged deliberation. As a result, we improved efficiency while staying ahead of industry trends.

Creating a culture of shared growth

Ultimately, the most effective leaders recognize that leadership is not a position — it’s a continuous journey of growth, learning and adaptation. The younger professionals we have had the privilege of working with at INprende have not only strengthened our organization but have also helped me evolve in my own role.

By fostering an environment that values curiosity, collaboration and strategic innovation, we are not just developing professionals — we are building a leadership culture that thrives on fresh possibilities. The future of leadership belongs to those who listen, adapt and embrace new perspectives.

Author Rafael Sánchez-Torres is the executive vice president, controller and head of technology at INprende LLC, where he has played a key role in the company’s strategic growth over the past three years. With more than 18 years of professional experience, he has held executive, consulting and strategic leadership positions in both local and international companies.