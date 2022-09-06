Study: 5G network, key in Puerto Rico’s migration to the cloud

Because of the existence of 5G, most workers made use of cloud services, which allowed them to streamline their processes, have more reliable communications and improved and complete applications. (Credit: Thodonal | Dreamstime.com)

Latin America is going through a digital transformation process that involves technological and cultural implications to adapt.

Puerto Rico was one of the first territories to deploy the 5G network and along with Brazil, Chile and Mexico has set the tone for the transition to this connectivity, which has allowed the cloud service to be agile and efficient.

According to data from a study conducted by Grupo de Diarios America (GDA) and Tendencias Digitales, Puerto Rico reported in 2021 the highest percentage of teleworking consumers in Latin America with 76%.

“This shows that the implementation of 5G was an essential part to achieve a migration to virtualization and evolution in the workplace,” the study showed.

Because of the existence of 5G, most workers made use of cloud services, which allowed them to streamline their processes, have more reliable communications and improved and complete applications.

In this way, the efficiency of the network boosted cloud services and facilitated work at home without diminishing work performance, the study noted.

“The ideal is to prepare for the cloud operation with full knowledge of how it works and how to strategically explore this architecture. A correct preparation and training of the company will achieve success to adapt and take better advantage of the benefits in the cloud,” said Francisco Solano, IT and portfolio director for Northern Latin America at Logicalis.

Faced with competition and the need to stay current, more companies are moving their services to the cloud, so much so that, according to projections by the consulting firm IDC, by 2023 it is estimated that the cloud in Latin America will grow by 30.4%.

The use of this tool not only implies a change in the operating culture, but also in the employees, who must follow a process of learning and information about everything that the cloud provides to get the most out of it, the firm stated.

The survey was conducted from April 22 to June 20, 2021, with a sample of 7,543 internet users over the age of 15, distributed equally between both sexes and between the baby boomer, generation X and millennial generations.