Study: Puerto Rico women face ongoing economic, social challenges

According to the Department of Labor and Human Resources, in 2023, the labor force participation rate for women was 36.6%, compared with 51.4% for men. (Credit: Natalia Zaripova | Dreamstime.com)

Estudios Técnicos reports that gender gaps in poverty, wages and labor force participation persist on the island.

Despite progress on some indicators, women in Puerto Rico continue to face significant disparities in income, poverty and access to opportunity, according to the latest “Perspectivas” report, published by consulting firm Estudios Técnicos.

The analysis, based on data from the 2023 American Community Survey (ACS), shows that the island’s female population totals 1,686,767, representing 52.6% of the total population. However, women’s participation in the labor market, income levels and overall socioeconomic status reveal persistent inequalities.

Poverty and economic vulnerability

One of the report’s most alarming findings is the high incidence of poverty among women in Puerto Rico. About 41.7% of women live below the poverty line, compared with 39.6% nationwide. In total, 21.6% of women live in extreme poverty. The rate is especially high in households headed by single mothers, where 67.3% are economically vulnerable.

The report also notes geographic disparities, with municipalities such as Vieques and several towns in the central and southern regions experiencing higher poverty levels.

Labor force participation and wage gap

The labor force participation rate for women in Puerto Rico has improved in recent decades but remains below that of men. In 2023, according to the Department of Labor and Human Resources, the rate for women was 36.6%, compared with 51.4% for men.

Barriers cited include social expectations, the double burden of professional and domestic responsibilities, and a lack of support systems such as accessible childcare services.

Wage disparities also remain significant. Men with postgraduate degrees earn an average of $55,462, while women with the same educational level earn an average of $37,713 — a substantial difference.

Living conditions and access to resources

The report highlights additional challenges in key areas. About 22.4% of households in Puerto Rico are headed by a woman without a spouse, and these households face greater economic hardship.

While 95.5% of women have some form of health insurance, one in four lives with a disability, further complicating their socioeconomic situation.

A call to action

Estudios Técnicos concludes that reducing gender gaps in Puerto Rico will require coordinated efforts between the public and private sectors.

Recommendations include strengthening support programs, expanding incentives for women’s employment and implementing public policies aimed at eliminating structural barriers.